Disgusting: These stars no longer shower – News 2021

Showering actually seems to be one of the most ordinary things of everyday life. Nevertheless, there is a controversy between some Hollywood stars around the hygiene issue.

As a rule, you don’t worry about how often others take a shower. Especially with actors who always look flawless at premieres and films, you would never doubt the frequency of their body hygiene. But these days, the topic triggered a rather controversial discussion, in which even Dwayne Johnson finally joined in.

But from the beginning: Recently, the two actors Mila Kunis (“Bad Moms”) and Ashton Kutscher (“The Ranch”) announced that they would now refrain from showering. Instead, they would only clean the genital area and the armpits.

Even if it surprises for the first time, another star joined the two. Because Jake Gyllenhaal (“Nightcrawler”) revealed in an interview with Vanity Fair that he also does not always consider bathing necessary, as it is bad for the skin.









Actor Dwayne Johnson (“Jungle Cruise”) faces the whole thing a little differently. In a tweet, he wrote that he was pretty much the opposite of the stars who don’t wash themselves. At the same time, he also reveals his daily shower routine: This begins immediately after getting up with an ice-cold shower. After the workout, you take a warm shower and then take a relaxed hot shower in the evening. With showers three times a day, Dwayne Johnson is certainly one of the frontrunners when it comes to showering in Hollywood. If you look at his strict training plan, it is not surprising that the actor then has to wash himself relatively often.