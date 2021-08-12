7.981
Coronavirus: Eva Green is angry and has an important message
London – It has taken a long time for the British Prime Minister to Boris Johnson (55) Coronavirus is. So far, he did not consider strict measures to be necessary
That changed Monday night. On television, Johnson warned: “This is the moment of real danger” and announced that strict exit restrictions will also apply in the United Kingdom from now on.
The Prime Minister chose the date for his “Prime Ministerial Statement” very late. Many Britons have long been frightened by COVID-19. Johnson himself will only leave his own four walls as little as possible.
The negligence of the British government in dealing with the new coronavirus is also causing Eva Green (39, “James Bond 007: Casino Royale”) problems. With a stirred up message, the French actress, who lives alternately in London and Paris, spoke out on Instagram:
“Hi everyone, I am deeply concerned that the coronavirus pandemic is not being taken seriously by our UK Government and that our citizens are consequently putting their own lives and those of other people at risk.
Experts agree at this point that the only way to save lives during this crisis is a COMPLETE LOCKDOWN, which means that all people who are not needed to fight the pandemic will remain in their homes until the virus is contained.”
“I urge people to listen to the following video, Dr. Jack, it’s a doctor’s terrifying request to take responsibility and do the right thing: STAY AT HOME! ❤️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tQD4B_hmdvo“
For many Britons, the latest exit restrictions in their country in the fight against the corona pandemic are far too vague. For example, outdoor sports activities are not precisely defined. It is also not clear which workplaces exactly have to be closed.
Several Britons had also taken advantage of the beautiful weather at the weekend to stroll through parks. In London, the subways were hopelessly overcrowded.
In the UK, gatherings of more than two people are now prohibited: people can only leave the house to buy food or medicine or to get to work. Sports are also allowed outside once a day. Shops that are not used for basic services are already closed.
Cover photo: Matt Crossick/PA Wire/dpa, Screenshot Instagram/evagreenweb