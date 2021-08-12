Camila Cabello wakes up from a nightmare

Sometimes life is just easier when you’re not telling the truth. However, Camila Cabello literally sticks the lie in her new music video. She is trapped in a nightmare time loop and tries to escape her rich fiancé and the staid knitted jackets and jewelry.









Fun during video shooting

Last week, Camila Cabello also released the track “Shameless”, which is next to “Liar” harbinger of her second album “Romance”. While the video for “Shameless” conveys a gloomy mood, “Liar” is a drama-comedy short film. The 22-year-old singer once again collaborated with director Dave Meyers, who was also responsible for the summer hit video “Señorita”. On Instagram, Cabello announced that she had never had so much fun shooting a video.

“I knew for a long time that my album would be called ‘Romance’ because all the stories are about falling in love.”

The fact that she published the two pieces together is no coincidence: in “Shameless” she sings about waking up confused by her dreams, in “Liar” she shows it to us. In a statement, Camila Cabello also said: “These songs are basically the stories that have happened in the last few years of my life and that I have accumulated. I knew for a long time that my album would be called ‘Romance’ because all the stories are about falling in love.”

