Buy IoTeX, XinFin Network, BitTorrent, Ripple and Klaytn: These coins are performing right today!

The sentiment of crypto investors has been more positive again in recent weeks. In the past few days, the prices of many cryptocurrencies have risen. But not only the most valuable cryptos Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano and Co. showed a strong price development. The same goes for some altcoins with a smaller market capitalization. Although the global crypto market has rapidly approached a market capitalization of two trillion US dollars in the past few days, there has been a slight correction in the past 24 hours. It was different for the coins IoTeX, XinFin Network, BitTorrent, Ripple and Klaytn, all of which are double-digit positive.

IoTeX

Things are currently going splendidly for the native token of the decentralized IoTeX platform. In the past seven days, the price rose by around 400%. In the past 24 hours, the token was still the top performer in a slightly declining crypto market. Because with a further 30% price increase, IoTeX proves its strength. IoTeX rises rapidly in the ranking of coins with the market cap. It is now listed at number 81. The IoTeX platform also deals with a future trend – because it is about the Internet of Things. Here, IoTeX wants to enable various applications with the help of the fast and powerful blockchain.

XinFin Network

The price of the native token XDC also exploded in the past 24 hours. The performance was 27%. On a weekly basis, XinFin Network is now over 60% up. This is steadily approaching the all-time high of April 2021. Most recently, XDC overcame an important resistance. Now there could be technically room for an attack on the all-time high at around $ 0.153. It is currently around 15% below this level.

Ripple (XRP)

With Ripple, one of the largest cryptocurrencies – if you look at the market cap – has also performed strongly in the last 24 hours. A double-digit price increase of around 13% ensures a positive balance within the last seven days. The performance adds up to around 40%. While Big Coins’ momentum is slowly waning, Ripple is the golden exception. New collaborations are constantly being concluded in which Ripple’s XRP is used in a variety of application scenarios.

Bit torrent

The BitTorrent price tied back to the performance of the last trading day. Because again you have recorded a plus of over 12% in the last 24 hours. The consolidation at BTT seems to have been completed for the time being. Last week, after a mixed start, there was an increase of over 45%. The current price level represents a crucial zone. If the breakthrough is explosive and sustainable, there is clear upside potential.









Klaytn

Once again, the crypto currency Klaytn is one of today’s winners. The price rose by over 13% in the past 24 hours. The weekly performance is around 40%. The breakout of the week-long sideways range since the beginning of June is sustainable. In the last few days there was news that the Klaytn Foundation is officially starting, which also brings the Klaytn 2.0 initiative with it. The crypto project wants to bundle resources as a public blockchain platform, acquire talent and expand globally.

