Bitcoin sideways, price increases in XRP and Dogecoin

The trading volume of all digital currencies in the last 24 hours was $ 157 billion, while the market capitalization is $ 1979 billion. Bitcoin dominance is 43 percent. It works: The top 10 of the crypto market were able to show an average price increase of 3 percent.

This is how the rates of the most important digital currencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin

Hardly anything changed with the Bitcoin rate: The rate remained almost constant and only changed by -0.09 percent. This is reflected in a price of 45,622.00 US dollars. According to the Fear and Greed Index, optimism is currently determining the Bitcoin markets

Market Cap: $ 858.47 billion (+ 0.16%)

24h trading volume: 36,623 million US dollars (-16.88%)

24h High: $ 46,704.00

24h low: US dollars

Ethereum

The Ethereum price moved sluggishly by only 0.34 percent. The price is currently at $ 3,178.88.

Market Cap: $ 372.78 billion (+ 0.66%)

24h trading volume: $ 28,300 million (-24.28%)

24h high: $ 3,267.38

24h low: US dollars

Tether

The tether course remained stable and only changed by -0.13 percent. Tether stands at a rate of 1.00 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 63.03 billion (+ 0.32%)

24h trading volume: $ 77,538 million (-4.33%)

24h high: $ 1.00

24h low: US dollars

Binance Coin

The Binance Coin price climbs 3.64 percent. The rate is currently 394.17 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 61.07 billion (+ 4.04%)

24h trading volume: 2,340 million US dollars (+ 43.64%)

24h high: $ 405.76

24h low: US dollars

Cardano

In the past 24 hours, the Cardano rate was able to increase by 5.48. The price of Cardano is currently 1.81 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 58.22 billion (+ 6.13%)

24h trading volume: 5,866 million US dollars (+ 168.41%)

24h high: $ 1.88

24h low: US dollars

XRP

The XRP price could not stop and increased by 14.84 percent. The XRP rate this morning is $ 1.01.

Market Cap: $ 47.13 billion (+ 15.27%)

24h trading volume: $ 9,117 million (+ 50.53%)

24h high: $ 1.05

24h low: US dollars

Dogecoin

The Dogecoin course increased by 6.81 percent in the last 24 hours. The current rate is $ 0.28.

Market Cap: $ 36.83 billion (+ 7.87%)

24h trading volume: 5,107 million US dollars (+ 6.79%)

24h high: $ 0.29

24h low: US dollars

USD Coin

Exciting is different: The USD coin rate only changed by -0.24 percent. The price is trading at $ 1.00.

Market Cap: $ 27.9 billion (-0.56%)

24h trading volume: $ 2,632 million (-31.53%)

24h high: $ 1.00

24h low: US dollars

Polkadot

The polkadot rate has increased by 2.03 percent since yesterday. What does this mean for the course? This is currently at 21.55 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 22.05 billion (+ 2.5%)

24h trading volume: $ 1,557 million (+ 27.68%)

24h high: $ 22.27

24h low: US dollars

Uniswap

With a change of -1.33 percent, the Uniswap rate redefines the word sideways. The current rate is $ 28.99.

Market Cap: $ 15.11 billion (-0.95%)

24h trading volume: $ 659 million (+ 14.79%)

24h high: $ 30.34

24h low: US dollars

Top 5

IoTeX course : $ 0.14 ( 99.9 %)

: $ 0.14 ( %) XDC Network course : $ 0.13 ( 36.75 %)

: $ 0.13 ( %) Bit torrent rate : <$ 0.01 ( 18.6 %)

: <$ 0.01 ( %) Klaytn course : $ 1.54 ( 14.92 %)

: $ 1.54 ( %) XRP course: $ 1.01 ( 14.84 %)

Flop 5

Internet computer course : $ 68.16 ( -5.34 %)

: $ 68.16 ( %) SafeMoon course : <$ 0.01 ( -5.41 %)

: <$ 0.01 ( %) Flow course : $ 23.32 ( -5.78 %)

: $ 23.32 ( %) Axie Infinity course : $ 66.21 ( -6.18 %)

: $ 66.21 ( %) Helium course: $ 16.70 ( -8.76 %)

The data was taken by Coingecko on August 12, 2021 at 7:02 am.