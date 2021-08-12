Thursday, August 12, 2021
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin & Co .: How the crypto rates develop on Thursday | 08/12/21

By Hasan Sheikh
The price of the digital currency Bitcoin is today at 45,458.35 US dollars in the red. The previous day the rate was $ 45,699.25.

The Bitcoin Cash price is trading at $ 622.85. The day before, Bitcoin Cash was still at $ 623.13.

The Ethereum price fell to $ 3,148.23. The Ethereum thus fell below the previous day’s level of 3,165.03 US dollars.

The Litecoin course presents itself as a plus. This is currently trading at $ 171.57. The day before, the price had stood at $ 171.38.

The Ripple course stagnated on Thursday. The Ripple price was quoted at $ 1.008 after trading at $ 1.014 the previous day.




The Cardano rate, meanwhile, continues to hover around the $ 1.803 mark compared to the previous day.

The Monero price was trading at $ 265.65 on Thursday. The Monero rate slipped below the previous day’s level of 269.33 US dollars.

The IOTA course has a red sign compared to the previous day. Most recently, the IOTA stood at $ 1.069.

The Verge rate, meanwhile, continues to hover around the $ 0.0305 mark compared to the previous day.

The Stellar price is trading sideways at $ 0.3368 from the previous day’s level.

The NEM price trades lighter at $ 0.1936. The previous day the price was $ 0.1964.

Dash fell to $ 181.72 after trading at $ 182.46 the previous day.

Today the NEO price climbed to $ 50.14. This increased the price of the NEO rate over the previous day’s level of 48.99 US dollars.

Finanzen.ch editors


Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
