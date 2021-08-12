Thursday, August 12, 2021
HomeNewsBitcoin, Ethereum & Co: crypto hackers return 300 million loot | ...
News

Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co: crypto hackers return 300 million loot | Life & Knowledge

By Hasan Sheikh
0
69




It could have been the perfect crime: Hackers have succeeded in the past few daysto steal crypto money worth around 600 million US dollars (510 million euros) through a security hole in the system of the crypto service provider Poly Network.

But after the theft, the hackers encountered a problem that they had apparently not considered beforehand: They couldn’t get the money. The blockchain technology, which makes cryptocurrencies possible in the first place, also allows precise tracking of all financial transactions. In this way, other crypto trading venues can exactly understand when part of the money is paid out – and give the investigating authorities valuable information about the identity of the hackers.

Poly Network therefore asked the hackers via Twitter to return their loot. And now that’s exactly what happened. On Thursday morning, the hackers had already transferred more than half of the looted crypto currency back to Poly Network.




Here you will find content from Twitter

In order to interact with or display content from Twitter and other social networks, we need your consent.

The balance on August 12: 342 million of the stolen crypto currency have already been returned to their owners. But 268 million are still missing. But in the end the impression remains: the hackers apparently did not consistently think through their raid.


Previous articleCoronavirus: Eva Green is angry and has an important message
Next articleAmanda Seyfried Fortune – That’s how rich Amanda Seyfried really is
Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv