Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis: They take the shower discussion with humor

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have started a shower discussion among the US celebrities – and are now having a great time about it.

With a casual remark in a podcast about their shower and bath habits, Ashton Kutcher (43) and his wife Mila Kunis (37) have triggered a real hygiene discussion among Hollywood world stars. Within a very short time, this took on such absurd traits that the couple has now let themselves be carried away to take the topic with a video on Instagram.









“What’s going on here? Is that water? You put water on the children? Are you trying to melt them? That’s madness!” says Kutcher in the clip in the direction of his laughing wife, who is bathing the children. The background: Kunis had revealed in the program “Armchair Expert”, which is hosted by the actors Dax Shepard (46) and Monica Padman (32), that she did not bathe the two children “every day” when they were still toddlers. Kutcher, meanwhile, had revealed in conversation: “I wash my armpits and crotch every day and nothing else.”

Two camps have formed



Among the US celebrities, two camps have now formed that have similarly opposing views as Republicans and Democrats. Dwayne Johnson (49) rushed forward for “Team Showers” and revealed that he would even shower three times a day. And Jason Momoa(42) joked: “I’m showering, don’t worry. I’m Aquaman. I’m the damn water!” Rapper Cardi B (28) also joined the discussion and asked confused: “What’s wrong with the people who say they don’t take a shower? That causes itching!”

In addition to Kunis and Kutcher, Dax Shepard and his wife Kristen Bell (41) as well as actor Jake Gyllenhaal (40) stand in contrast to this. In the course of the discussion, they also revealed that they did not consider daily showering to be necessary.

