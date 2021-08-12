Friday, August 13, 2021
HomeNewsAshton Kutcher and Mila Kunis: They take the shower discussion with humor
News

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis: They take the shower discussion with humor

By Arjun Sethi
0
105




Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis
They take the shower discussion with humor

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis did not expect the absurd consequences of their confession.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis did not expect the absurd consequences of their confession.

© Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Kershaw’s Challenge

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have started a shower discussion among the US celebrities – and are now having a great time about it.

With a casual remark in a podcast about their shower and bath habits, Ashton Kutcher (43) and his wife Mila Kunis (37) have triggered a real hygiene discussion among Hollywood world stars. Within a very short time, this took on such absurd traits that the couple has now let themselves be carried away to take the topic with a video on Instagram.




“What’s going on here? Is that water? You put water on the children? Are you trying to melt them? That’s madness!” says Kutcher in the clip in the direction of his laughing wife, who is bathing the children. The background: Kunis had revealed in the program “Armchair Expert”, which is hosted by the actors Dax Shepard (46) and Monica Padman (32), that she did not bathe the two children “every day” when they were still toddlers. Kutcher, meanwhile, had revealed in conversation: “I wash my armpits and crotch every day and nothing else.”

Two camps have formed

Among the US celebrities, two camps have now formed that have similarly opposing views as Republicans and Democrats. Dwayne Johnson (49) rushed forward for “Team Showers” and revealed that he would even shower three times a day. And Jason Momoa(42) joked: “I’m showering, don’t worry. I’m Aquaman. I’m the damn water!” Rapper Cardi B (28) also joined the discussion and asked confused: “What’s wrong with the people who say they don’t take a shower? That causes itching!”

In addition to Kunis and Kutcher, Dax Shepard and his wife Kristen Bell (41) as well as actor Jake Gyllenhaal (40) stand in contrast to this. In the course of the discussion, they also revealed that they did not consider daily showering to be necessary.

CodeList

#Themen



Previous articleUniswap is the first DeFi platform to generate $ 1 billion for liquidity providers
Next articleBlock trainer with religious incendiary speech – everything will crash against Bitcoin!
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv