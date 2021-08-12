Friday, August 13, 2021
Ariana Grande’s brother raves about her Heimlich wedding!

By Arjun Sethi
Finally more details about Ariana Grande’s (27) secret wedding become known! The American pop princess entered into the bond of marriage in mid-May – quietly and secretly: The “7 rings” singer and her husband Dalton Gomez had given their vows during a family ceremony. Although Ari recently shared some snapshots of her big day on the net, more precise details were not known. Until now: Ariana’s brother Frankie Grande (38) now reported on the secret wedding!

“It was beautiful,” enthused Frankie now opposite Hollywood Life and reported on his sister’s wedding: “She looked absolutely stunning and it was a beautiful ceremony. I’m just reviewing it and reminiscing – it was literally a perfect evening.” But not only the celebration itself was wonderful, also the mood was obviously really exuberant – the 38-year-old emphasized: “Everyone was so happy.”

Wedding or not – what says Frankie actually to his brother-in-law? “Dalton is the best”, the dancer expressed his enthusiasm and also made the conditions in his family clear: “I love him. He’s already a real part of the Grande clan.”

Ariana Grande with Dalton Gomez
Frankie Grande in June 2021

Frankie Grande in June 2021

Frankie Grande in June 2021
Ariana Grande with her husband Dalton Gomez


Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
