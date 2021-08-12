AMC share: Bitcoin – a gift for the fans on Reddit!

The shares of the US cinema chain AMC Entertainment were, along with GameStop, one of the stocks that were driven up through concerted campaigns by mostly young private investors – in some cases without a fundamental background.

For the company, which suffered badly in the Corona crisis, the bull market in stocks was a gratifying gift. Now the group has also given its fans a gift on Reddit. According to media reports, AMC wants to start accepting Bitcoin payments as early as next year.









The measure is therefore a gift, since the Bitcoin is also one of the most popular asset classes on Reddit. Of course, both the price of the cryptocurrency and the AMC share skyrocketed after the announcement.

However, AMC did not comment in too much detail. It therefore remained unclear how cinema viewers could buy their tickets using Bitcoin in the future. It is quite possible that the cinema chain will fall back on external operators such as BitPay.

It is also unclear whether the cryptocurrency will also be accepted in Germany. In this country, AMC is represented by the United Cinemas International (UCI) cinema group. In Germany, UCI has 215 screens and around 46,000 seats at 24 locations.