Thursday, August 12, 2021
HomeNewsAMC share: Bitcoin - a gift for the fans on Reddit!
News

AMC share: Bitcoin – a gift for the fans on Reddit!

By Hasan Sheikh
0
118




The shares of the US cinema chain AMC Entertainment were, along with GameStop, one of the stocks that were driven up through concerted campaigns by mostly young private investors – in some cases without a fundamental background.

For the company, which suffered badly in the Corona crisis, the bull market in stocks was a gratifying gift. Now the group has also given its fans a gift on Reddit. According to media reports, AMC wants to start accepting Bitcoin payments as early as next year.




AMC share: A gift for the Bitcoin fans on Reddit

The measure is therefore a gift, since the Bitcoin is also one of the most popular asset classes on Reddit. Of course, both the price of the cryptocurrency and the AMC share skyrocketed after the announcement.

However, AMC did not comment in too much detail. It therefore remained unclear how cinema viewers could buy their tickets using Bitcoin in the future. It is quite possible that the cinema chain will fall back on external operators such as BitPay.

It is also unclear whether the cryptocurrency will also be accepted in Germany. In this country, AMC is represented by the United Cinemas International (UCI) cinema group. In Germany, UCI has 215 screens and around 46,000 seats at 24 locations.

Buy, hold or sell AMC Entertainment?

How will AMC Entertainment develop now? Is your money safe in this stock? The answers to these questions and why you have to act now can be found in the latest analysis of the AMC Entertainment share.


Previous articleJennifer Aniston: Half-naked photo for ex Justin Theroux’s birthday
Next articleCardi B plans longer break from the public
Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv