▷ Sky Ticket Highlights in June: Angelina Jolie in the film premiere “They Want Me Dead” …

New films first on Sky Ticket: With Angelina Jolie in the thriller “They Want Me Dead”, the airplane survival film “Horizon Line” and the just launched horror hit “Wrong Turn – The Foundation”, Sky Ticket continues to show brand new films as premieres

Series hits like “Mayans M.C.” (Season 3), “Rick and Morty” (Season 5) via TNT Comedy, “9-1-1” (Season 4b) and “9-1-1: Lone Star” (Season 2b)

Sky Originals: The comedy series “Breeders” with Martin Freeman (Season 2) and “Intelligence” (Season 1) with David Schwimmer as well as the new historical drama “Domina”

New crime series and documentaries: “I’ll be gone in the dark”, “Lawyers of Evil – Between Law and Conscience” and the second season of “Deadly Cults”

Other new movie hits: “Inheritance” with Lily Collins, “The Witch Club” and “Becky” with a sinister Kevin James

With the Sky Entertainment Ticket, fans can stream the best series and shows anytime and anywhere, and with the Sky Entertainment & Cinema Ticket also the latest blockbusters

May 26, 2021 – Brand new films and the latest series hits: In June, entertainment fans can look forward to many new starts on Sky Ticket. With Angelina Jolie, who has to protect a boy from a forest fire and from the killers Aidan Gillen and Nicholas Hoult as a smoke jumper in the thriller “They Want Me Dead” from June 3. Since the end of May, “Wrong Turn – The Foundation”, the new shocker of the horror series, has been available exclusively on Sky Ticket. And on June 25, another hit will start as an exclusive German premiere with the survival film “Horizon Line”.

With the third season of “Mayans M.C.”, the popular spin-off of “Sons of Anarchy” also returns. And another fan favorite is at the start in June: “Rick and Morty” in their wacky fifth season, which can be seen with subtitles about TNT Comedy. British superstar Martin Freeman gets to the bottom of parenthood in his family comedy “Breeders” in the second season of the Sky Original. Two more Sky Originals are brand new: the historical drama “Domina” about the rise of the most powerful ruler of ancient Rome and the comedy “Intelligence”, in which David Schwimmer (“Friends”) as an arrogant NSA agent stirs up the British secret service.

High tension is guaranteed at “Lawyers of Evil – Between Law and Conscience”. In the pilot documentary, lawyer Dr. Adam Ahmed provides fascinating insights into why a criminal defense lawyer represents a child murderer or serial killer.

In addition to exclusive blockbusters such as “Zack Snyder’s Justice League”, “Wonder Woman 1984”, “The Perfect Secret”, “Bad Boys for Life”, “Jumanji: The Next Level”, “Le Mans 66 – Against Every Chance”, “Joker” or “Trolls World Tour”, countless classics and film hits are also available at any time via Sky Ticket. Just like complete box sets of cult series such as “Game of Thrones”, “The Walking Dead” or “Sex and the City”.

The new Sky Ticket highlights in June:

Series, Shows & Documentaries:

– Intelligence S1 (1.6.)

– Domina S1 (3.6.)

– I’ll be gone in the Dark S1 (3.6.)

– Seal Team S4 (3.6.) – TNT Series

– Botched S7 (7.6.) – E! Entertainment

– House Building in The Middle Of Nowhere S1 (8.6.) – Discovery

– Final Space S3 (9.6.) – TNT Comedy









– Deadly Cults S2 (14.6.)

– Keeping Faith S3 (15.6.) – Fox

– Coroner S3 (17.6.) – 13th Street

– Gold Diver of the Bering Sea S7 (17.6.) – Discovery

– Red Summer – The Tulsa Massacre (6/20) – Nat Geo

– Call Your Mother S1 (21.6.)

– Rick and Morty S5 (21.6.; OmU) – TNT Comedy

– The Trump Show (21.6.) – Spiegel History

– In the Shadow of Power S1 (21.6.) – Spiegel History

– Breeders S2 (22.6.)

– Mayans M.C. S3 (22.6.)

– Lawyers of Evil – Between Law and Conscience (24.6.)

– Pandora S2 (24.6.) – Syfy

– The 100-day challenge S1 (24.6.) – Spiegel TV

– Car S.O.S. S9 (26.6.) – Nat Geo

– “9-1-1” S4b (30.6.)

– “9-1-1: Lone Star” S2b (30.6.)

Films:

– Wendy – A liver cwischtimes (2.6.)

– They Want Me Dead (3.6.)

– Day of Retribution – A Father Sees Red (5.6.)

– The Broken Hearts Gallery (7.6.)

– Becky (10.6.)

– The Witches’ Club (11.6.)

– Love in the Forecast (14.6.)

– Inheritance (18.6.)

– Made in China – Life speaks French! (19.6.)

– Ways of Life (21.6.)

– Happiest Season (24.6.)

– Horizon Line (25.6.)

– No Good Deed (30.6.)

More series and movie reboots:

– Hannibal (1.6.)

– Schitt’s Creek S3 (2.6.)

– Maradona: Death of a Football Legend (6.6.) – Discovery

– Superstore S3 (7.6.)

– Bill and Ted’s crazy journey through time (12.6.)

– The Exorcism of Emily Rose (13.6.)

– The Mindy Project S3 (23.6.)

– Kentucky Fried Movie (23.6.)

New Kids Hits:

– Pat, the Dog S1 Continuation (1.6.) – Boomerang

– Creative Galaxy S1 + S2 (5.6.) – Junior

– Looney Tunes Cartoons S1 (7.6.) – Boomerang

– Kingdom Force – Heroes of the Five Animal Kingdoms S1 (14.6.) – Boomerang

– Total Dramarama S1 (28.6.) – Cartoon Network

