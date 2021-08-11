Thursday, August 12, 2021
Wow! That’s how much Rob and Kim Kardashian’s kids resemble each other.

By Arjun Sethi
These three could also be siblings! Since the separation from rapper Kanye West (43), Kim Kardashian (40) seems to focus even more on her family. She regularly gives her fans insights into her private life: Recently, the model spent a day with his brother Robert (34) and his daughter Dream (4). The children also seemed to enjoy themselves magnificently: Kim shared a few sugar-sweet snapshots of the kids – and the similarity of the three was hard to miss!

On their Instagramaccount, the 40-year-old now posted a few cute snapshots: In the photos, her two offspring Chicago (3) and Psalm (2) pose together with their cousin Dream. The kinship of the kids can hardly be overlooked: All three have extremely similar noses and the same almond-shaped, brown eyes. Kim’s friends and colleagues are blown away by this sweet sight. “Stop,” commented actress Gwyneth Paltrow (48), for example, to express her enthusiasm.

Recently, however, there have been rather unpleasant news from the house of Kardashian. The entrepreneur Blac Chyna (33) insinuated to her ex-partner Rob that he and his family had ensured that the spin-off show “Rob & Chyna” was canceled early in 2017. On October 18, therefore, even a court trial is to take place.

