Thursday, August 12, 2021
TV Tip: Ewan McGregor and Emily Blunt Go “Salmon Fishing in Yemen”

By Arjun Sethi
Fish expert Alex gets a bizarre project on the table. He only overcomes his skepticism when he falls in love with his partner …

When a heavily rich sheikh decides to establish salmon fishing in his native Yemen, the million-dollar project ends up on the desk of fish expert Alfred (Ewan McGregor). After he has overcome his initial skepticism, his interest grows, fueled by the enthusiasm of the sheikh and his attractive project partner (Emily Blunt) – so an unpleasant task gradually becomes a matter of the heart …




The light-footed and non-committal way in which the actors beat the fast-paced dialogues around their ears makes the film adaptation of Paul Torday’s novel of the same name enormously entertaining in places, while wide-angle shots of stunning landscapes emphasize the high standard of production. Unfortunately, director Lasse Hallström wants a little too much: disruptive factors remain transparent and low in tension, and the Anglo-Arab conflict hangs in the air without negotiation. There is no friction surface, which is generally okay. But then you shouldn’t hint at them. LAN

“Salmon Fishing in Yemen” will be shown at 8.15 p.m. on ZDF Neo.

Stream ZDF Neo for free at Joyn now.

June 19, 2021 // Matthias Jordan


