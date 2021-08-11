The nine best films today: “The Dead of Salzburg” with Florian Teichtmeister

Which beautiful feature films are shown on television today? Find out with our film recommendations for today’s Wednesday. Watch feature films with Florian Teichtmeister, Leonard Lansink, Josef Hader, Heath Ledger, Leonard Lansink, Nora Tschirner, Jon Øigarden, Jude Law or Tom Selleck and enjoy the cozy time.

With the film tips of the day from news.de you are well informed today, whether crime, thriller series or crime series: We have again selected nine films worth seeing from the TV program for you, so that you get to see only the best this Wednesday. You can expect great actors and actresses like Nora Tschirner, Heath Ledger, Leonard Lansink and Florian Teichtmeister. These are the movie tips of the day.

Crime series: “Die Toten von Salzburg” with Florian Teichtmeister and Michael Fitz (8:15 pm on ZDF)

The body of the german-Chinese tour guide Kang Lien is washed up in a suitcase in the beautifully glittering Salzach. She was the mistress of Konstantin Mandl, the useless son of Salzburg’s largest bus tour entrepreneur. Once again, cross-border conditions call the two antipodes Major Palfinger and Kriminalhauptkommissar Mur on the scene. Against the background of the “overtourism” on everyone’s lips, the investigators are getting into trouble this time.

This crime series by Erhard Riedlsperger with Florian Teichtmeister as Peter Palfinger, Michael Fitz as Hubert Mur, Fanny Krausz as Irene Russmeyer, Erwin Steinhauer as Alfons Seywald, Simon Hatzl as Sebastian Palfinger and Nikolaus Barton as Simon Wächter promises 90 minutes of entertainment.

Humorous thriller: “Wilsberg” with Leonard Lansink and Oliver Korittke (8:15 pm on ZDFneo)

Ekki inherited his aunt’s house and the associated field. But that brings him a lot of problems. The body he and Wilsberg find in the house is just one of them. The victim, farmer Habich, led a fight against the municipal utilities. His biogas plant could have supplied the entire village with electricity. But the municipal utilities, which own the power grid, had something against it. Also their regional manager Oliver Brandstetter. He draws a tangible advantage from Habich’s death. Wilsberg also finds out that Oliver apparently has a relationship with the young widow of the rich farmer.

This thriller by Michael Schneider with Leonard Lansink as Georg Wilsberg, Oliver Korittke as Ekki Talkötter, Rita Russek as Commissioner Springer, Ina Paule Klink as Alex, Roland Jankowski as Overeck and Eva Löbau as Ulla Falkenberg promises delicious humor, loving romance and fearsome suspense for 85 minutes.

Voltage: ⭐⭐ Humour: ⭐ Romanticism: ⭐

Humorous comedy: “Die Notlüge” with Josef Hader and Brigitte Hobmeier (8:15 pm on ARD)

Hubert and Helga are separated. In order to spare his heart-sick mother, Hubert has not yet told her about it. On her 80th birthday, he finally wants to tell the truth. The feast takes its course until at the end everyone is exhausted, offended, drunk and desperate and no longer knows exactly what they actually want. And then, at the right moment, Hubert takes the floor and – lies.

This comedy by Marie Kreutzer with Josef Hader as Hubert, Brigitte Hobmeier as Helga, Pia Hierzegger as Patricia, Manuel Rubey as district head Andi, Bernhard Schir as neighbor Hebenstreit and Andreas Kiendl as Wolfi promises delicious humor, heartwarming romance and terrifying suspense for 90 minutes.

Voltage: ⭐ Humour: ⭐⭐ Romanticism: ⭐⭐

Romantic Drama: “Brokeback Mountain” starring Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal (8:15 p.m. on Cable 1)

Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal in Ang Lee’s moving western drama about the tragic love of two gay cowboys. Awarded three Oscars! – While herding sheep on the lonely pastures of Brokeback Mountain in 1963, ranch workers Ennis and Jack (Heath Ledger, Jake Gyllenhaal) fall in love. It is clear to both of them that their relationship would never be tolerated by anyone. Back in civilization, Ennis and Jack begin life as family fathers. And yet they never get rid of each other.

This drama by Ang Lee starring Heath Ledger as Ennis Del Mar, Jake Gyllenhaal as Jack Twist, Linda Cardellini as Cassie Cartwright, Anna Faris as Lashawn Malone, Anne Hathaway as Lureen Newsome and Michelle Williams as Alma Beers del Mar promises heartwarming romance, challenging plot, crushing suspense and tingling scenes for 170 minutes.









Claim: ⭐⭐ Voltage: ⭐ Romanticism: ⭐⭐ Eroticism: ⭐

Humorous thriller: “Wilsberg” with Leonard Lansink and Oliver Korittke (9:40 pm on ZDFneo)

Richard Breiderhoff is accused of killing his wife. Meanwhile, Anna Springer has a blind date with Richard’s brother. However, he has evil in mind. When Anna finds out who he really is, he locks her up in a basement. Karsten forces her to call Georg Wilsberg to prove Richard’s innocence. Wilsberg immediately realizes that Anna is in danger and goes in search of the hiding place. Meanwhile, Alex represents Nikola Füsting, the sister of the victim and owner of a stud farm, as a co-plaintiff in court.

This thriller by Michael Schneider with Leonard Lansink as Georg Wilsberg, Oliver Korittke as Ekki Talkötter, Rita Russek as Commissioner Springer, Ina Paule Klink as Alex, Roland Jankowsky as Overbeck and Susanna Simon as Nikola Füsting promises delicious humor, loving romance and nerve-wracking suspense for 90 minutes.

Voltage: ⭐⭐ Humour: ⭐ Romanticism: ⭐

Thriller: “Tatort” with Nora Tschirner and Christian Ulmen (10:10 pm on MDR)

The body of Roy Weischlitz is discovered in a steel mill. Kira Dorn and Lessing quickly realize that he has been murdered. Roy lived with his sister Siegrid, with whom, according to Siegrid, he had an intimate relationship. But the commissars find out that there was war between the siblings. Siegrid blamed Roy for her shattered happiness in life.

This thriller by Gregor Schnitzler with Nora Tschirner as Kriminalkommissarin Kira Dorn, Christian Ulmen as Kriminalkommissar Lessing, Thorsten Merten as Kriminalhauptkommissar Kurt Stich, Arndt Schwering-Sohnrey as police officer Lupo, Matthias Matschke as forensic technician Johann Ganser and Fritzi Haberlandt as Siegrid Weischlitz promises entertainment for 90 minutes.

Thriller series: “Mammon” with Jon Øigarden and Terje Strømdahl (22:25 on 3sat)

Tom Lied helps Peter and Mathiesen to travel to Bergen unseen. There, the two visit Professor Stellesnæs, who tells them about Daniel’s problems with fellow students. Peter suspects where Andreas could be and gives the police a tip about Inger Marie, but Andreas is not found. In Oslo, Peter takes a microchip from Eva that contains important information.

This thriller series by Cecilie Mosti with Jon Øigarden as Peter Verås, Terje Strømdahl as Tore Verås, Ingjerd Egeberg as Eva Verås, Alexander T. Rosseland as Andreas Verås, Nils Ole Oftebro as Frank Mathiesen and Anna Bache Wiig as Inger Marie promises 105 minutes of entertainment.

Thrilling drama: “On the road to Cold Mountain” with Jude Law and Nicole Kidman (11:05 p.m. on Kabel 1)

After a serious wound, Confederate soldier Inman deserts and makes the arduous and dangerous journey home to his lover Ada. Constantly on the run from a militia that hunts deserters, he wanders off the beaten track. Meanwhile, Ada, along with the burschikosen Ruby Thewes, must assert herself against the sadistic leader of the local militia.

This drama by Anthony Minghella starring Jude Law as W.P. Inman, Nicole Kidman as Ada Monroe, Renée Zellweger as Ruby Thewes, Donald Sutherland as Reverend Monroe, Natalie Portman as Sara and Brendan Gleeson as Stobrod Thewes promises heartwarming romance, challenging plot and crushing suspense for 175 minutes.

Claim: ⭐ Voltage: ⭐ Romanticism: ⭐⭐⭐

Thriller: “Jesse Stone: Death in Paradise” with Tom Selleck and Viola Davis (00:55 on ZDFneo)

The aged policeman Jesse Stone is not a man of big words and that is exactly what distinguishes him from his fellow human beings. The police chief leads the investigation with caution and so the work is usually crowned with success. In his private life, however, the divorce from his ex-wife Stone pushes him to his limits. In addition, he must constantly fight against his alcoholism.

This thriller by Robert Harmon starring Tom Selleck as Jesse Stone, Viola Davis as Molly Crane, Kohl Sudduth as Luther, Orla Brady as Lilly Summers, Gary Basaraba as Norman Shaw and John Diehl as Jerry Snyder promises 85 minutes of entertainment.

