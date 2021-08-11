The fans should stop annoying

Lizzo, Cardi B

03/02/2021 05:15 PM

Rapper Cardi B is annoyed – and that by her own fans! They only want a feature with singer Lizzo. On Twitter, Grammy winner Cardi has now explained why she is putting pressure on exactly that.

A few days ago, rapper Cardi B (28) fueled the rumor mill around a new feature herself. Over the weekend, the 28-year-old posted a series of snapshots on Twitter. Not by herself, but by singer Lizzo (32). What did she certainly not expect? That their fans are completely freaked out!

These pics do it for me pic.twitter.com/GNJUom3MlE — iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 28, 2021

Great enthusiasm

Cardi is not alone in her enthusiasm for singer Lizzo. With her postings, she seems to awaken a long-awaited wish among the fans. Since then, they have showered the 28-year-old with the request to team up with the “Good as Hell” artist for a song. Will Cardi fulfill this wish?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

Cardi B is annoyed

Although the rapper has already revealed that she would be interested in working with Lizzo, she is now annoyed. Instead of answering the question of when a feature of the two power women would come, she asks her fans: “Stop pressuring me to do things!” In fact, it seems to bother the musician not to be able to publicly praise any of her colleagues without immediately talking about a collaboration.









Can I do a song first thst I can put her on — iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 28, 2021

More on this topic:

Too much pressure for Cardi

This is not the first time that Cardi has felt pressured. Already in the past, she talked about the “crazy expectations” that are placed on female rap stars in particular. “It’s not a competition, but people compare and compare and compare,” she explains in an interview at the time. That’s exactly what she wants to avoid now and takes the wind out of her fans’ sails.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

Cardi wanted Lizzo as early as 2020

Already in 2020, rapper Cardi B wanted to work with Lizzo. The singer was supposed to participate in the video of the infamous song “WAP”. However, the cooperation never came about. Not because Lizzo wasn’t interested, but because she was prevented from doing so at the time of filming. “I’m cool with Lizzo and everything. We sent each other DMs but she was on vacation and not in town,” Cardi explained at the time. Then it’s probably time for the fans to keep their fingers crossed so that this time it really works with the feature. (AB)