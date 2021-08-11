The fans should stop annoying

Thursday, August 12, 2021
By Arjun Sethi
Lizzo, Cardi B

IMAGO / Landmark Media; Everett Collection

03/02/2021 05:15 PM

Rapper Cardi B is annoyed – and that by her own fans! They only want a feature with singer Lizzo. On Twitter, Grammy winner Cardi has now explained why she is putting pressure on exactly that.

A few days ago, rapper Cardi B (28) fueled the rumor mill around a new feature herself. Over the weekend, the 28-year-old posted a series of snapshots on Twitter. Not by herself, but by singer Lizzo (32). What did she certainly not expect? That their fans are completely freaked out!



