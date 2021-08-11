“The Big Bang Theory” and Co.: 12 series couples who didn’t like each other in real life

The sparks often spray in front of the camera, but what does it look like behind it? We present 12 series couples who could not necessarily suffer well in private.

In addition to love and emotions, a relationship also includes drama and arguments, whether in real life or within the storyline of popular series. For some it sparked not only in front of, but also behind the camera and with other stars, however, the spark never really wanted to jump. We’ve put together 12 series pairs that went all over the place.

The Big Bang Theory

Also with “Big Bang Theory”: Some stars just couldn’t smell each other. IMAGO / ZUMA Press Not only in the series “The Big Bang Theory” Penny and Leonard are a couple, they also tried it in real life together. However, their private relationship did not have as much success as in the series, in which they even get married. Johnny Galecki allegedly could not deal so well with the stardom shown by Kaley Cuoco, which led, among other things, to the relationship of the couple. However, they are still good friends and were able to play a happy couple in the popular sitcom even 10 years after their separation.

Gilmore Girls

In the series “Gilmore Girls”, Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Luke (Scott Patterson) finally became a couple after many years of friendship, experienced many ups and downs together – until they married to the delight of all fans. In 7. Seasons they were thrilled with the two actors – only in real life they do not have much to do with each other. In an interview, Scott Patterson confirmed that the two were not good friends in private.

Friends

The “Friends” couple David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston behaved similarly. As Rachel and Ross, they were the favorite series couple of the sitcom, but privately they have nothing to do with each other. Jennifer Aniston even confessed a few years ago that she didn’t even know who her fellow actor was engaged to, nor did she invite David Schwimmer to her wedding. Privately, the two prefer to go their separate ways, in front of the camera they were all the more convincing as a couple.

Castle

According to insiders, the relationship between Castle lead actors Nathan Fillion and Stana Katic was rather chilly, on the set of the series they ignored each other most of the time and only talked to each other the necessary dialogues, which were also in the script. So there was no friendship behind the camera and in order to avoid disputes, the two probably preferred to avoid each other at work.

Homeland

In the series “Homeland” claire Danes and Damian Lewis had a romance, but on set there were often disagreements. In order to be able to be back home with her family quickly, Danes wanted to finish her work quite quickly, but her acting colleague Lewis saw it a little more relaxed and liked to joke to make the work a little more relaxed. However, this behavior did not go down very well with the main actress…







Vampire Diaries

Even with “Vampire Diaries” not everything was always harmonious. IMAGO / Allstar For a long time, they were considered THE “TV dream couple” par excellence: Elena and Damon from the series “Vampire Diaries”. The actors Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder were also a couple in real life for 3 years. After the separation, however, the cooperation became unbearable for the two. After her ex also had a new partner, it was enough for Nina Dobrev and she left the series in 2015. For the final season, she returned to the set in 2017, so that at least Elena, Damon and all fans were able to experience a happy ending. In real life, however, the two actors should also maintain a friendly relationship with each other again.

X-Files

The actors Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny alias Scully and Mulder were in the sci-fi series “The X-Files – The sinister cases of the FBI” only in front of the camera a well-rehearsed team, in real life the two were anything but good partners. They are said to have regularly argued so much on set that they could not even spend time together in a room behind the scenes.