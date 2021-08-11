That’s why Machine Gun Kelly wears Megan Fox’s blood around her neck!

Machine Gun Kelly (31) and Megan Fox (35) are not like any other couple – the singer and the actress prove this again and again. For example, a few months ago they caused a stir with this action: MGK wears Megans Blood in the form of an amulet! Surely many fans have already asked themselves: How do you come up with such an idea? In an interview, the musician now reveals: The jewel of a different kind was Megans Invasion!

The hottie chatted about this in the The Ellen DeGeneres Show from. “She was about to leave the city to make a film in Bulgaria. We were just fresh together at the time. I was freaking out a bit because I couldn’t visit them there,” MGK recalled. That’s why the beauty presented her sweetheart with the necklace as a souvenir:“Some might take a handkerchief – she gave me her DNA”, joked the blonde.

Speaking of DNA: In fact, Machine Gun Kelly was already allowed to meet Megan’s children! Just a few days ago, the couple visited Universal Studios in Hollywood together with Journey (4), Bodhi (7) and Noah (8). The troupe made a pretty relaxed impression – as if it were quite normal for the kids to go on excursions with their future stepdpa.

