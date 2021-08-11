Thursday, August 12, 2021
That’s why Machine Gun Kelly wears Megan Fox’s blood around her neck!

By Arjun Sethi
Machine Gun Kelly (31) and Megan Fox (35) are not like any other couple – the singer and the actress prove this again and again. For example, a few months ago they caused a stir with this action: MGK wears Megans Blood in the form of an amulet! Surely many fans have already asked themselves: How do you come up with such an idea? In an interview, the musician now reveals: The jewel of a different kind was Megans Invasion!

The hottie chatted about this in the The Ellen DeGeneres Show from. “She was about to leave the city to make a film in Bulgaria. We were just fresh together at the time. I was freaking out a bit because I couldn’t visit them there,” MGK recalled. That’s why the beauty presented her sweetheart with the necklace as a souvenir:“Some might take a handkerchief – she gave me her DNA”, joked the blonde.

Speaking of DNA: In fact, Machine Gun Kelly was already allowed to meet Megan’s children! Just a few days ago, the couple visited Universal Studios in Hollywood together with Journey (4), Bodhi (7) and Noah (8). The troupe made a pretty relaxed impression – as if it were quite normal for the kids to go on excursions with their future stepdpa.

