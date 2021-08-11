Thursday, August 12, 2021
Superlative digital raid: crypto hackers loot more than half a billion dollars – economy

By Hasan Sheikh
In a cyber attack on the US service provider Poly Network, hackers stole cryptocurrencies with a record value of up to 600 million dollars (510 million euros). It is still unclear whether it is one of the largest crypto money robberies of all time or whether the hackers only wanted to point out the weak point in the technical protocol with a drastic action.

Poly Network announced on Twitter that strangers had cracked its security measures and diverted the deposits of “tens of thousands” of customers to accounts they controlled. The company itself spoke of the “biggest theft in the history of cryptocurrencies”.


