Solana, THETA, Kusama, IOTA and Polkadot have a plus

In the past 24 hours, the crypto market has continued to grow. The winners included the crypto currencies Solana (SOL), THETA (THETA), Kusama (KSM), IOTA (MIOTA) and Polkadot (DOT).

Buy Solana? SOL winner of the day

Solana continues the trend of the past few days and continues to recover from the price losses that the crypto currency suffered in the third week of May. At that time, the SOL price had plummeted from its all-time high of over $ 58 to just $ 22 in a matter of days. Since the beginning of June, however, the price has climbed well above the $ 30 mark again.

Kusama, IOTA and THETA are also growing significantly

For THETA, too, things have been steadily improving since the end of May. In the last 24 hours, the price increase here was also around 13 percent. THETA’s course record of over 15 euros is already a good one and a half months ago. In the period that followed, the THETA rate gradually lost ground before the price fell well below $ 10 again in the wake of the recent crypto crash.

THETA has not yet crossed the $ 10 mark again. However, the price is now recording its strongest rise since April. For investors who want to buy THETA, now could be a good time to start.

Meanwhile, IOTA went up by almost 10 percent. IOTA was particularly badly affected by the crypto crash and lost more than half of its value within a day.

Polkadot over $ 30 soon?

Like most other coins, Polkadot shone with highs in April and May. In each of the two months, the exchange rate barely missed the $ 50 mark. After the rate had stabilized around the $ 20 mark last week, things have now been on the up again since the beginning of June.

