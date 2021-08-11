Thursday, August 12, 2021
Shark alarm! This happened to Megan Fox and MGK on the second date

By Arjun Sethi
Hollywood actress Megan Fox,35, and her current boyfriend Colson Baker, better known as rapper Machine Gun Kelly, 31, made their relationship official last summer. The two are obviously totally infatuated with each other. Since the announcement of their liaison, they also like to chat from the sewing box. For example, about how their second date went: The turtle doves got an unexpected visit from a shark!

In the cream-colored armchair of talk icon Ellen Degeneres (63), some stars have already unpacked spicy stories. Now also MGKwhen the presenter approached him about pictures that took him together with Megan on the first date. “That’s her, how she climbs down quite dangerously from a balcony on the third floor – in high heels,” said the blonde and revealed that this was by no means the craziest date with the Transformers beauty. On their second date, the young couple on Bora Bora involuntarily went swimming with sharks. “She put on her swimming goggles [und ging unter Wasser] and said, ‘Babe, there’s a shark.'”, he remembered the shock moment. “And before she finished her sentence, I was already half on the street again. I left them in the water,” the tattoo fan honestly admitted.

Fortunately, the musician was not yet wearing his special amulet around his neck at the time, which the dark-haired one gave him. The pendant, which contains preserved blood of his beloved, might have pleased the floating predator quite well.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly in September 2020
