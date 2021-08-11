Rihanna, Camila Cabello, Miley Cyrus: THESE are the real names of the stars

All artist names? Stars like Camila Cabello, Rihanna & Co. are called quite differently. We reveal the real and thus real names of the celebrities.

Many Stars get a stage name – either because their real name is too long or not spectacular enough. Sometimes, however, an old nickname prevails. World stars such as Camila Cabello, Rihanna or also Lady Gaga do not appear with their real name. What are they really called and what other celebrities come along with stage names? That’s what we reveal here.

Real names of celebrities: Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta is a world star

To whom does Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta seem familiar? The singer is one of the most successful singers of all time and has reached platinum status several times with hit singles such as “Poker Face” and “Shallow”. Well, did it click? She is, of course, Lady Gaga! Hand on heart: Lady Gaga sounds much crisper and better than Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, doesn’t she?









What are the real names of Miley Cyrus, Calvin Harris, Ashton Kutcher and Rihanna?

But there are even more stars who have a completely different name: Womanizer and DJ Calvin Harris, for example, is actually called Adam Richard Wiles. World star Rihanna also gave up her real name for her career. Her real name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty. And who would have thought that Miley Cyrus in reality has a completely different name? She was born Destiny Hope Cyrus in 1992. As a toddler, she got the nickname Smiley because she often smiled. Smiley became Miley after some time and she later officially adopted this name. The full name of Mila Kunis’ husband is also different: Ashton is his middle name, but in real life hollywood star Christopher Ashton Kutcher is called.

Camilla Cabello, Jason Derulo & Co. just stage name: These are their real names

The girlfriend of Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, also has a slightly different name in real life. The singer’s name is Karla Camila Cabello Estrabao. The rapper Drake is also not very well known with his real name. The musician’s real name is Aubrey Graham. Rap colleague 50 Cent was not born as a matter of course: his real name is Curtis James Jackson III!

For the singer Fergie it became the nickname. Her real name is Stacey Ann Ferguson. And maybe the career of Marilyn Manson would have been another if he had not changed his name. The real name of the shock rocker, who is currently making rather negative headlines, may sound a bit too stuffy. In his passport is Brian Hugh Warner. And who knew that Jason Derulo simply shortened his last name? The singer was born jason Desrouleaux, but the spelling of his real name is much more complicated than with his stage name Derulo.

fcl3/kns/news.com