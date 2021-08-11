Rarely so open: Amanda Seyfried talks about her children

Amanda Seyfried (35) chatted from the sewing box! The “Mean Girls” actress has long been one of the most successful actresses in the world, she herself was already in front of the camera at the age of eleven. As far as her everyday life is concerned, however, the blonde keeps a low profile – in particular, the mother of two and her husband Thomas Sadoski (44) try to protect the privacy of her children. Now spoke Amanda but quite open about their two offspring!

At The Talk she spoke about the impact that the measures would have on her life due to the current health situation. For Amanda it also has advantages to be on the road less at the moment – she can thus spend more time with her son Thomas spend. “It’s kind of strange – everyone says it’s crazy to be at home, but it’s also my silver tail on the horizon because I get to be with them”, admits the MTV Movie Awards winner. She couldn’t get enough of her offspring: “It’s incredible. I walked back to my house the other day – just to smell it.”

The 35-year-old also talks about daughter Nina. The little one would love to sing and perform – just like her mom. “She’s a decent singer and she always performs. She has her dolls. It just doesn’t hold the edge and that’s a good thing.”jokes Amanda.









Display

Amanda Seyfried with her daughter

Display

Amanda Seyfried with daughter Nina and son Thomas

Display

Thomas Sadoski and Amanda Seyfried, April 2019 in New York City

47 Not necessarily, she doesn’t talk that much about her kids!



Tips for CodeList? Simply send an e-mail to: info@codelist.biz