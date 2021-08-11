Thursday, August 12, 2021
HomeNewsRarely so open: Amanda Seyfried talks about her children
News

Rarely so open: Amanda Seyfried talks about her children

By Arjun Sethi
0
100




Amanda Seyfried (35) chatted from the sewing box! The “Mean Girls” actress has long been one of the most successful actresses in the world, she herself was already in front of the camera at the age of eleven. As far as her everyday life is concerned, however, the blonde keeps a low profile – in particular, the mother of two and her husband Thomas Sadoski (44) try to protect the privacy of her children. Now spoke Amanda but quite open about their two offspring!

At The Talk she spoke about the impact that the measures would have on her life due to the current health situation. For Amanda it also has advantages to be on the road less at the moment – she can thus spend more time with her son Thomas spend. “It’s kind of strange – everyone says it’s crazy to be at home, but it’s also my silver tail on the horizon because I get to be with them”, admits the MTV Movie Awards winner. She couldn’t get enough of her offspring: “It’s incredible. I walked back to my house the other day – just to smell it.”

The 35-year-old also talks about daughter Nina. The little one would love to sing and perform – just like her mom. “She’s a decent singer and she always performs. She has her dolls. It just doesn’t hold the edge and that’s a good thing.”jokes Amanda.




Amanda Seyfried with her daughter
Amanda Seyfried with daughter Nina and son Thomas
Thomas Sadoski and Amanda Seyfried, April 2019 in New York City


Previous articleThe crypto market remains on the rise – strong numbers from Cardano and Polygon
Next articleCrypto market report: This is how Bitcoin & Co. move on Wednesday | news
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv