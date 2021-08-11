Percy Jackson series comes instead of new movie – News 2021

Instead of another movie, the demigod will soon go into series production! Percy Jackson finds his way to Disney+ and now even has the blessing of the book author. That was very different with the previous adaptations! What awaits us in “Percy Jackson And The Olympians”, you can find out here.

After the fantasy adventure “Percy Jackson – Thieves in Olympus” recently ran on free TV, you are probably wondering how it will continue with the bestselling film adaptation. The cinema sequel “Percy Jackson: Under the spell of the Cyclops” has already had eight years under its belt. There were two good reasons why it didn’t go on.



It’s been 7 years since the last Percy Jackson movie was released. Now it has been announced that a brand new series on the cult book series is in the works at Disney Plus. Percy Jackson becomes a series on Disney Plus.

While the author of the bestselling series, Rick Riordan, is heavily involved in the new TV series about Poseidon’s son husband, he completely rejected the scripts of the feature films. He also regularly printed this on Twitter, but deleted the corresponding content in the meantime. From the very beginning, he distanced himself from the style in which his fantasy novels were unseen for the big screen.

After all, the cinema success was not as productive as expected at the time. The much-vaunted competition to the sorcerer’s apprentice “Harry Potter” simply did not want to bear fruit as it once should. So it stayed with two movies, but part 3 is canceled.









Instead, the production of the upcoming series “Percy Jackson And The Olympians” for Disney+ is already in full swing. Rick Riordan is right in the middle of it this time and also reports diligently on the progress of the project. For example, he is committed to ensuring that the up-and-coming talents are really well during filming and that it is not forgotten that they shoot with children:

However, the past cannot be completely shaken off, and so the industry magazine Collider recently reported on a new interview with Annabeth actress Alexandra Daddario (“Baywatch”), who was seen in the films alongside lead actor Logan Lerman (“Maybe better tomorrow”).

If we look at the typical amount of time and the state of series production, it could well be that we will be able to watch “Percy Jackson And The Olympians” in the stream on Disney+ as early as next year. Of course, we will keep you up to date when there is news.