Thursday, August 12, 2021
Percy Jackson series comes instead of new movie – News 2021

By Arjun Sethi
Instead of another movie, the demigod will soon go into series production! Percy Jackson finds his way to Disney+ and now even has the blessing of the book author. That was very different with the previous adaptations! What awaits us in “Percy Jackson And The Olympians”, you can find out here.



Arjun Sethi
