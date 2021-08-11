Thursday, August 12, 2021
People of the Day: Love for Jennifer Aniston’s Ex-Husband – Panorama

By Arjun Sethi
FILE PHOTO: 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards âÄ" Arrivals âÄ" Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 19, 2020 âÄ" Jennifer Aniston
(Photo: Monica Almeida/Reuters)

Jennifer Aniston, 52, US actress, dedicates an Instagram post to her ex-husband for her birthday. And what a one: In the first picture serious in a suit, Justin Theroux poses in the second photo upper body free with cap and gold ring. “You’re one of a kind. Love you,” the actress writes under the pictures and shows what a separation can look like. Theroux explained in an interview with Esquire in April of this year: “Whether you like it or not, we didn’t have this dramatic separation and we love each other.”

Tokyo 2020 in 2021, Review: Olympic Highlights WELLBROCK Florian Team GER Final 1500m Freistiel 3rd place TOKY
(Photo: Laci Perenyi/imago)

Florian Wellbrock, 23, Olympic swimming champion, wants to immortalize his triumph of Tokyo on his body in the form of a tattoo. But that was taboo for a long time. “Our coach Bernd Berkhahn banned Sarah and me from further tattoos in the years before the Olympics in order not to take any risk of infection,” said the double world champion of the Sport Picture. “Now I’m toying with the idea of having the date of the Olympic victory engraved in Roman numerals.” Wellbrock, who, like his fiancée Sarah Köhler, already has several tattoos, won the ten kilometres in open water swimming on 5 August and thus won the first Olympic gold medal for the German Swimming Association since Britta Steffen’s victories in the pool competitions 13 years ago.




Singer Beyonce
(Photo: Chris Pizzello/dpa)

Beyoncé, 39, US singer, has promised her fans new music five years after her last solo project. “I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half,” the singer said in an interview with the magazine. Harper’s Bazaar, which was published on Tuesday. “After 31 years, it feels just as exciting as it did when I was nine years old. Yes, the music is coming!” The singer also told how much time it sometimes takes to work on details: “Sometimes it takes me a year to personally sift through thousands of sounds until I find just the right kick or the right snare.” A chorus can consist of up to 200 sounds arranged one above the other.

Literature and Corona: Juli Zeh
(Photo: Soeren Stache/dpa)

Juli Zeh, 47, writer, sees something redemptive in her move to the countryside. “In the village, social behavior is changing,” Zeh told the Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung. “Other people are often an imposition for us. In the village they are inevitable. In the city, people are much more inclined to evasive movements. The coexistence in the village follows a pragmatism. And that makes you very happy.” In her opinion, society should urgently learn certain virtues of the village community, otherwise it will fly apart. According to the report, Zeh has lived in Barnewitz, Brandenburg, west of Berlin, since 2007. According to her perception, there has been a strong pressure to adapt in the cities for years, said the author, who has written two bestsellers, “Unterleuten” and “Über Menschen”, which are set in villages.


