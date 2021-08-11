“No one is sweeter”: Kim Kardashian raves about son Psalm

Kim Kardashian (40) is a proud mom! As a mother of four children after her separation from Kanye West (44), the reality TV celebrity probably has her hands full – and regularly gives her fans insights into her everyday life with her offspring. Now she showed again her youngest child son Psalm (2) on the net – and raved about how cute the little one was.

On Instagram Shared Kim now three photos of her two-year-old son showing him eating. With his hands, the currently youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan put a ribbon noodle in his mouth and smiled. In front of him were also peas, carrots and something that looked like shrigs on a children’s plate. A stylish leather dungaree protected Psalm’s clothes while eating. Kim apparently found her youngest particularly cute at that moment, because she wrote under the post: “No one is sweeter.”

And not only Kims Fans, their family members and other celebrities seemed to see it the same way. “Really nobody,” commented, for example. Kims Mother Kris Jenner (65) under the post. And rapper Nicki Minaj (38) also showed through several heart-eye emojis in the comments section how cute she found Psalm in the photos.

Display

Instagram / kimkardashian Kim Kardashian and Psalm in May 2021

Display







Instagram / kimkardashian Psalm West, 2021

Display

Facebook / Kim Kardashian Psalm West and Kim Kardashian

49 Very sweet, I’m happy about their mother-child content! 50 I think she could give her kids a little more privacy from time to time.



