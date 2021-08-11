Johnny Depp wanted to take the “Aquaman” role away from Amber Heard – Cinema

Johnny Depp (57) vs. Amber Heard (34): a War of the Roses that lasts much longer than their marriage lasted at all. And don’t pass anyone by. Even the films of the two Hollywood stars get to feel it.

While Depp has already lost his role in the “Harry Potter” universe, the secret trial winner Amber Heard can still count on her involvement in the next “Aquaman”. If her ex-husband doesn’t get ahead of her!

Depp wanted to prevent Amber Heard from starring in “Aquaman”, writes the “Hollywood Reporter” in a detailed report.





Johnny Depp and Amber Heard won’t get that close anymorePhoto: GIUSEPPE CACACE TIZIANA FABI / AFP



Heard received the role of Princess Mera for the comic book adaptation in early 2016. After the couple separated a few months later – just a year after the wedding – Depp is said to have put out feelers to throw Heard out of “Aquaman”.









“I wanted her to be replaced in the Warner film,” said Depp, who contacted his sister Christi Dembrowski in a letter. Dembrowski is a film producer and is said to have been well connected with studio Warner at the time.

Dembrowski was also Depp’s personal assistant on the Warner film “Fantastic Beasts”, which was made in 2016. However, networking and shaking hands were apparently not enough: Heard kept her role, and “Aquaman” became a billion-dollar success at the end of 2018, while the second “Beasts” film released almost at the same time was a flop.

Who the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star Johnny Depp had in mind as a replacement for his ex-wife is not known. However, the game is now repeating itself: Tough fans of Depp are collecting votes on the net so that Amber Heard loses her role in “Aquaman 2”.

Depp does not give up: After his double defeat (against the newspaper “The Sun” in court and the loss of his “beasts” role), the actor loudly lays down “Daily Mail” now appealed in the delander process. From this it emerged that Depp may be described as a women’s thug.

Not surprisingly, the divorce battle continues. Actually, it’s only a matter of time before Depp and Heard themselves are filmed.