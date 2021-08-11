HBO Orders Season 2 with New Cast and Resort

HBO quickly turns the original miniseries The White Lotus into an anthology series and orders the second season of the luxury resort satire. For this purpose, a new cast is hired and a new location is sought.

The US cable channel HBO has already done it again: As recently in the case of Big Little Lies and Perry Mason, The White Lotus is now once again extending a format that was actually announced as a miniseries. However, since season two of the dramedy is supposed to revolve around a completely new cast and also tells a new story in a new location, one can probably speak of an anthology series here.

The extension is quite unexpected, although the ratings of the first four episodes of the six-part opening season are currently rising continuously (we reported). On July 11, the series started with a rating of 0.08 in the advertising-relevant target group. On August 1, they were already at 0.14 – the total number of viewers grew from 420,000 to 515,000. It is quite possible that the interest in The White Lotus for the finale will continue to grow, especially since many in the USA are already streaming countless times via HBO Max.









This is what the showrunner says about the extension

Just recently, the series creator Mike White (Enlightened) discussed with TVLinehow The White Lotus could hypothetically continue. To this he said: “It would have to play in another hotel, like ‘The White Lotus: San Tropez’ or something.” HBO has apparently got sharp ears with this proposal and has now given the showrunner the commitment.

When asked about the ensemble, White said: “I don’t think there would be a credible explanation to send (all guests from season one) on the same vacation again. But maybe you can make some kind of Marvel Universe out of it, so that a few of them will eventually return. We had only offered the actors one-year contracts, so you would have to check who would be available at all.”

The cast of the first season includes: Connie Britton, Steve Zahn, Sydney Sweeney, Brittany O’Grady, Fred Hechinger, Alexandra Daddario, Jake Lacy and Jennifer Coolidge. They play the rich guests from the titular Hawaiian luxury resort, who can’t relax in paradise for a second due to their quirks and personal vanities. Murray Bartlett, Lukas Gage and Natasha Rothwell represent the staff.

In this country , “The White Lotus” as HBO series typically at Sky at home, where you can also stream the series.

