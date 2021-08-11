Finneas on working with Billie Eilish: “It was like working in college.”

Finneas Baird O’Connell is probably one of the most sought-after producers of the present time. This is mainly due to his work with his own sister, who is known to be called Billie Eilish. Finneas’ influence on WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? is well documented in the film “The World’s A Little Blurry”. Finneas was also involved in HAPPIER THAN EVER, which has just conquered the charts again.

Producer and songwriter with style

It is easy to overlook the fact that Finneas is also a formidable songwriter and singer. Although he is not quite as experimental in his solo work as when working with Billie, his short EP debut BLOOD HARMONY and his numerous singles should please all those who enjoy pop with a certain grandeur. His latest song, which was released a few days ago, is called “A Concert Six Months For Now”. In it he sings: “Your favorite band is back on the road / And this fall, they’re playin’ the Hollywood Bowl / I’ve already purchased two seats for their show / I guess I’m an optimist.” Even though the song was written long before Corona, these lines naturally resonate with the hope that the concerts for which you bought tickets even in the midst of the pandemic will also take place in six months.

“… an experience that feels very 2021.”

In an exclusive interview with Apple Music 1, Finneas explains what the song was about: “It’s my fantasy set to music to be able to be back at the Hollywood Bowl to see a show there. Funny: I wrote the song in 2017, but obviously singing about a concert that is supposed to take place in half a year is more of an experience that feels very 2021. I recorded the song in April of this year. Since then, I have been able to experience a few concerts at the Hollywood Bowl again. But when I was in the studio in the spring, this wish still felt like a wild fantasy.” But the song should also be understood as a declaration of love to the Hollywood Bowl: “I grew up in L.A., and when I saw a show there, I always thought: ‘What a great sound! And how great it is to be outside and watch the sun go down and hear the crowd sing along and their voices echoing through the valley!” “A Concert Six Months For Now” will also be the opener of his new album.









Participation in Billie’s career is something like a college education

Of course, the interview was also about Finneas’ work with Billie Eilish. After all, Finneas released his first songs years before Billie’s career – but only got on the big stage after Billie’s debut. “When I look at my solo work, it seems to me that my participation in Billie’s career is something like a college education. It was a huge learning process for me. She has an incredibly good team that has a lot of insights into the industry that I wasn’t aware of. So maybe I let myself be taken a little piggyback and learned a lot from these people.”

Publication according to “audience appetite”

His release policy, which for a long time relied more on singles, is based, according to Finneas, on what he calls “audience appetite”. “In 2018 I only released individual tracks because I didn’t have a big audience. I thought to myself: If I ask for attention for three minutes every month, that’s a fair offer that you can easily accept. A year later, I thought to myself, ‘Maybe I’ll get through with an EP now. 20 to 25 minutes of interest seems to me to be in it.’ This year, I was able to see how the streaming numbers are growing and how many people wrote to me that they would want to hear more from me. So I thought, ‘Okay, now they deserve an album – and that’s why I’m going to make one.'” This will be called OPTIMIST and will be released on October 15th.