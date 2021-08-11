Fans sure: Justin Bieber’s song “Ghost” is about Ex Sel!

Do these lines really apply to his ex? Musicians are known for processing their love life into songs. The prime example of this is the ex-couple Selena Gomez (28) and Justin Bieber (27). For example, the beautiful Latina sang about her past in her track “Lose You To Love Me”. Since then, their fans have taken a closer look at their songs and think: Justin’s new hit “Ghost” is certainly about Sel!

“If I can’t be close to you, it’s your spirit. I miss you so much” – Justin gave free rein to his emotions in this song. In fact, the lines sound like he’s singing about a past love – that’s why his fans are sure: “Ms. Selena lives in his head,” wrote one user via Twitter. “You can’t tell me that Justin ‘Ghost’ not about Selena has written”, was another tweet.

Although some voices also think that Justin about deceased family members, especially these lyrics speak against it: “The memories of you are like a rush.” However, it is unlikely that the Biebs, as some call him, will comment on this.

Display







Selena Gomez in Westwood, 2020

Display

Justin Bieber in January 2020

Display

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber, 2011

1174 Yes, the lyrics are definitely about Selena! 793 No, that could also mean something else.



Tips for CodeList? Simply send an e-mail to: info@codelist.biz