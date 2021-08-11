Emma Stone produces with her husband

Did you know… Dua Lipa: In the studio with Tove Lo

Emma Stone will produce a film with her husband Dave McCary.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the ‘Cruella’ actress and former ‘Saturday Night Live’ writer are planning a previously untitled film for ‘A24’. Hollywood star Tilda Swinton will be in front of the camera for the film, and Dave’s former colleague Julio Torres will also direct it. Further details about the high-profile project are apparently not yet known.

It would be the first project for Emma and her husband. In March, the two became parents of a child for the first time. The little girl is named Louise Jean. As acquaintances of the ‘Crazy Stupid Love’ star reveal, Emma’s motherhood is a special experience for her. “Being pregnant and experiencing motherhood was an incredible experience that she loved,” says an insider, “she couldn’t wait to meet the baby and it’s all better than she thought. You will enjoy the relaxing time at home, just being with the baby. They quickly get used to being a family of three.”

