Thursday, August 12, 2021
HomeNewsEmma Stone produces with her husband
News

Emma Stone produces with her husband

By Arjun Sethi
0
110




Did you know…

Dua Lipa: In the studio with Tove Lo

Emma Stone will produce a film with her husband Dave McCary.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the ‘Cruella’ actress and former ‘Saturday Night Live’ writer are planning a previously untitled film for ‘A24’. Hollywood star Tilda Swinton will be in front of the camera for the film, and Dave’s former colleague Julio Torres will also direct it. Further details about the high-profile project are apparently not yet known.

It would be the first project for Emma and her husband. In March, the two became parents of a child for the first time. The little girl is named Louise Jean. As acquaintances of the ‘Crazy Stupid Love’ star reveal, Emma’s motherhood is a special experience for her. “Being pregnant and experiencing motherhood was an incredible experience that she loved,” says an insider, “she couldn’t wait to meet the baby and it’s all better than she thought. You will enjoy the relaxing time at home, just being with the baby. They quickly get used to being a family of three.”

Photo: Bang Showbiz




You will also be interested in

The Weeknd: Why He Stopped Drugs

Britney Spears: Process will not be brought forward

Minnie Driver on the death of her mother Gaynor Churchward



Previous articleAdvertising in space can soon be bought with Dogecoin
Next article“Harry Potter”: That was Emma Watson’s worst scene!
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv