DAX still below 15,800, Bitcoin on the rise, quarterly figures Coinbase, Lanxess and thyssenkrupp | news

The DAX remains below its all-time high of around 15,800 points and is waiting for the next impetus.

Quarterly figures are processed on the market. After yesterday’s close of trading, Coinbase is very strong and can present impressive growth figures.

Specialty chemicals manufacturer Lanxess also reported positive figures. The stock is still slightly in the red.

Thyssenkrupp slipped deeper into the red, although the quarterly figures were also okay. However, the company lacks cash. According to the dealer, this condition was the “fly in the ointment”.

