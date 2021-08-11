Thursday, August 12, 2021
HomeNewsCrypto market report: This is how Bitcoin & Co. move on Wednesday...
News

Crypto market report: This is how Bitcoin & Co. move on Wednesday | news

By Hasan Sheikh
0
134




The price of Bitcoin rose to $ 46,135.51 today, compared to $ 45,601.14 the day before.

The Bitcoin Cash price has risen. Bitcoin Cash gained to $ 607.60 after trading at $ 592.45 the previous day.

advertisement

Would you like to invest in Bitcoin? We explain the possibilities to you
Here you can easily buy and sell Bitcoin

The price of Ethereum rose to $ 3,225.97. The day before, $ 3,144.01 was posted here.

The Litecoin course presents itself as a plus. This is currently trading at $ 170.56. The previous day the rate was still at $ 165.64.




Ripple’s price rose to $ 0.8936 today, compared to $ 0.8505 the previous day.

The Cardano rate has risen. The Cardano rate gained to $ 1.779 after trading at $ 1.672 the previous day.

The Monero price was trading at $ 276.37 on Wednesday. The Monero rate climbed above the previous day’s level of 266.75 US dollars.

The IOTA is up at $ 1.052. The previous evening, the rate of the digital currency was still $ 0.9780.

The Verge rate, meanwhile, continues to hover around the $ 0.0311 mark compared to the previous day.

The price of the digital currency Stellar rose to $ 0.3238 on Wednesday. The day before, the rate of the digital currency was put at 0.3103 US dollars.

The NEM course stagnates on Wednesday. The NEM price was quoted at $ 0.1940 after trading at $ 0.1891 the previous day.

The Dash course has picked up compared to the previous day. A Dash is currently worth $ 182.81. Yesterday the price was still at $ 176.12.

The price of the digital currency NEO is today at 48.85 US dollars in the plus. The previous day the price was $ 46.97.

Finanzen.net editorial team

Image sources: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com


Previous articleRarely so open: Amanda Seyfried talks about her children
Next articleAnna Kendrick is Santa’s daughter in the trailer for the Disney Christmas comedy
Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv