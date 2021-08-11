Coldplay, Billie Eilish and Ed Sheeran sing for climate protection and against poverty

International stars such as Coldplay, Billie Eilish and Ed Sheeran sing at concerts worldwide in September for climate protection, against poverty and for more vaccine justice. The concerts on 25.

International stars such as Coldplay, Billie Eilish and Ed Sheeran sing at concerts worldwide in September for climate protection, against poverty and for more vaccine justice. The concerts on September 25 in cities such as Paris or New York will take place so that “governments, big business and humanitarians work together to protect the planet and defeat poverty,” the organization Global Citizen said on Tuesday. The event will be broadcast 24 hours a day by television stations and in online media

In Paris, on the Champ de Mars at the Eiffel Tower, Ed Sheeran will be joined on stage by the Black Eyed Peas, Doja Cat and DJ Snake. 20,000 spectators are expected. In New York’s Central Park, Coldplay, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Jennifer Lopez, Cyndi Lauper, Camila Cabello sing and also the pianist Lang Lang performs. In Lagos in Nigeria, Femi Kuti, Davido, Tiwa Savage and Made Kuti are there.









Other cities where concerts will take place on the day will be announced in the coming weeks. Rio de Janeiro, Los Angeles or Sydney, among others, are under discussion. BTS, Lorde, Metallica and The Weeknd will also perform – either live or recorded as video recordings.

In Lagos, Nigeria, however, the concert will take place on a smaller scale “to celebrate the Nigerians who are on the front lines fighting the pandemic,” the organizers said. The performances of the stars are to be recorded there in advance with a fully vaccinated audience. In Paris, the audience is required to have a health pass at the concert, in New York, visitors must also be vaccinated, recovered or tested.

To get concert tickets for Paris or New York, fans can support the campaign on the website GlobalCitizenLive.org. The concerts will be broadcast throughout the day on September 25 on all continents on various platforms and media such as the BBC and Twitter.

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, supported the campaign. “Over 75 percent of the more than four billion doses administered so far” Corona vaccine had been administered “in only ten countries.” “We cannot ignore this gross injustice or become complacent.”

AFP