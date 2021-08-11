Cardano increases by 15% – is it still going up? From Investing.com



Cardano increases by 15% – is it still going up?



Investing.com – Cardano was trading at $ 1.851313 on Wednesday at 10:57 PM (20:57 GMT) on the Investing.com Index, up 15.25%. This corresponds to the largest daily percentage gain since May 24th.

The recent upward momentum pushed Cardano’s market cap to $ 59.640131B billion or 3.07% of the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies. At its peak, Cardano’s market cap was $ 71.557257B.

For the last 24 hours of trading, Cardano was trading in a range between $ 1.670299 on the downside and $ 1.891673 on the upside.

Over the past seven days, Cardano’s value has increased 33.9%. Cardano’s average trading volume over the past 24 hours of trading was $ 6.092089B or 4.97% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. In the past 7 trading days, the digital currency oscillated in a range of $ 1.3390 on the lower and $ 1.8917 on the upper side.

From the current price, Cardano is 24.75% away from the record high, which was marked on May 16 at $ 2.46 dollars.

What about other cryptocurrencies

was last at $ 46,353.8 on the Investing.com Index, up 1.63% on the day.

On the Investing.com Index, it was up 2.69% to $ 3,240.03.









Bitcoin’s market capitalization was last at $ 871.505361B billion or 44.80% of the market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies, while the market capitalization of Ethereum was last at $ 379.717269B billion or 19.52% of the total market capitalization.