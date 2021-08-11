Britney Spears: Process will not be brought forward

RTL.de>Feeds>
August 11, 2021 – 8:30 Clock
Britney Spears’ trial will not be brought forward.
The pop singer has been under the guardianship of her father Jamie Spears since 2008, which she is currently fighting against in court. Only the week before last, she was granted the right to hire her lawyer Mathew Rosengart, who represents her in the case. But until it continues, Britney still has to be patient: The trial against her father is not to continue until the end of September. But the singer wanted to prevent that! According to TMZ, her lawyer had now submitted documents in which he asked the judge to bring forward the hearing to this month. But this has now been rejected by the judge! Although he did not give any reasons, according to TMZ, the hearing will remain scheduled for September. Apparently, there had been a lack of evidence to justify bringing the hearing forward. Her lawyer’s documents read, among other things, “I had several conversations with the medical team and we all agree that it would be best for Ms. Spear’s well-being and psyche to remove her father as guardian as early as possible.”
Just a few days ago, her mother Lynne Spears had also campaigned for her ex-husband Jamie to be dismissed as Britney’s guardian. As ‘The Sun’ reported, the American is said to have written, among other things: “Mr. Spears has members of the household staff of the wards. […] to inform him of every single detail and every action that takes place in the house of the guardians and in their lives.” Thus, this form of surveillance is similar to a life in prison. Lynne also claims to have seen for herself how Britney would have received medication from a doctor of her ex-husband: “She was threatened with a punishment if she did not undergo these medical treatments, which she herself did not want at all.”
BANG Showbiz