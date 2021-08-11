Britney Spears: Process will not be brought forward

The pop singer has been under the guardianship of her father Jamie Spears since 2008, which she is currently fighting against in court. Only the week before last, she was granted the right to hire her lawyer Mathew Rosengart, who represents her in the case. But until it continues, Britney still has to be patient: The trial against her father is not to continue until the end of September. But the singer wanted to prevent that! According to TMZ, her lawyer had now submitted documents in which he asked the judge to bring forward the hearing to this month. But this has now been rejected by the judge! Although he did not give any reasons, according to TMZ, the hearing will remain scheduled for September. Apparently, there had been a lack of evidence to justify bringing the hearing forward. Her lawyer’s documents read, among other things, “I had several conversations with the medical team and we all agree that it would be best for Ms. Spear’s well-being and psyche to remove her father as guardian as early as possible.”







