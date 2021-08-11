Thursday, August 12, 2021
Black Widow: Zoff between Disney and Scarlett Johansson escalates – News 2021

By Arjun Sethi
For some time now, the legal dispute between Disney and “Black Widow” actress Scarlett Johansson has been in the headlines. After the actress and the media group exchanged blows, it now looks as if other actresses will also raise their voices against Disney.


