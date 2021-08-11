Black Widow: Zoff between Disney and Scarlett Johansson escalates – News 2021

For some time now, the legal dispute between Disney and “Black Widow” actress Scarlett Johansson has been in the headlines. After the actress and the media group exchanged blows, it now looks as if other actresses will also raise their voices against Disney.

The fact that Disney not only makes the company’s new feature films available to cinemas, but also offers them at the same time on the in-house streaming service Disney+ for an extra charge, may only have advantages for private individuals. If you prefer to watch the film relaxed on your own sofa, you can do so, if you want to continue to go to the cinema, you do not have to pay the 21.99 euros for a stream on Disney+. But the cinemas suffer from the strong competition, individual films are said to have made almost as much money at Disney+ as in the cinemas.



Actress Scarlett Johansson is also not convinced by the new strategy. After her film “Black Widow”, which tells the story of the Avengers member, was released on Disney+, the 36-year-old legal action was initiated. She had not been informed in advance by Disney or Marvel that the film would also start outside the cinemas. She also allegedly did not receive an answer to her request. Disney then described the lawsuit as sad and regrettable. The quite offensive tone of the statement shocked Johansson very much.

As it currently stands, Johansson will not be alone for much longer. The actresses Emma Stone (“Cruella”) and Emily Blunt (“Jungle Cruise”) are allegedly considering suing Disney. Both have appeared in films that were also released on Disney+ in the wake of the pandemic. Stone and Blunt have not yet commented on it themselves, the information comes from Matt Belloni, an insider and film journalist.