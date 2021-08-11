Bitcoin and Ethereum: $ 400 billion company joins

Thursday, August 12, 2021
By Hasan Sheikh
Neuberger Berman is one of the largest independent asset managers in the world. The New York-based investment firm employs more than 2,000 people and manages assets valued at over $ 400 billion. Now the company wants to open up to investments in the crypto market.

Neuberger Berman applied to the US Securities and Exchange Commission today that a commodity fund of the company may also invest in Bitcoin, Ether as well as corresponding trusts and ETFs in the future.

The fund is worth around $ 164 million.




It’s a small step for Neuberger Berman and the crypto market. But it is another sign that institutional money is increasingly wanting to get involved in Bitcoin and Co. This in turn provides tailwind for the share price development.

Note on conflicts of interest: The CEO and majority owner of the publisher Börsenmedien AG, Mr. Bernd Förtsch, has taken direct and indirect positions on the following financial instruments mentioned in the publication or related derivatives that benefit from any price development resulting from the publication: Bitcoin, Ethereum .


Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
