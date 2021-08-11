Best platforms to buy Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) after up 145% on Tuesday

On August 10th, Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC), a relatively new cryptocurrency, saw a surprising price increase of 145% in less than 24 hours. And unlike other similar trends, where the market tends to decline to correct for the sudden surge in price, the Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) appears to continue the recent uptrend and keep rising.

Due to the huge rise in the price of Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC), investors have now become aware of the cryptocurrency and are looking for the best platforms to buy it. As a result, Invezz created a short article to explain to investors what Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is and where to buy it.

To find out more, just read on.

How & where can you buy Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) online

If you’re wondering where and how to buy the Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) online, you’ve come to the right place. All you have to do is find a safe exchange, open a trading account, and deposit funds (either fiat or crypto) to buy the number of Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) you want.

According to our team of experts, here are some of the best platforms to buy Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) online:

eToro

eToro is one of the leading trading platforms for investing in crypto assets. Packed with features including copy trading, advanced technical charts, and a range of trading tools, eToro’s platform is suitable for beginners and professionals alike.

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the largest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

What is Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC)?

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is the native cryptocurrency of the Lightning Bitcoin blockchain. This is probably your first time hearing about the Lightning Bitcoin blockchain, but that’s not a problem. It’s the youngest bitcoin hard fork.









The Lightning Bitcoin uses a consensus mechanism called Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS), which improves transaction speed, makes it more decentralized, and ensures it supports smart contracts.

The Lightning Bitcoin users generate LBTC coins through mining just like they do with Bitcoin.

Should I Buy Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Today?

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) could be a good investment given its recent price movements and the fact that it is a new cryptocurrency that has great growth prospects.

Even so, you should be aware of the fact that the cryptocurrency market is extremely volatile; This means that the mood can change from positive to negative within seconds.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) price prediction

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a new cryptocurrency and as such it could be difficult to make a decisive price prediction due to insufficient historical data. However, the coin has shown some resilience and could continue to rise in the coming days.

