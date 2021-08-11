Thursday, August 12, 2021
HomeNewsAriana Grande shows cuddle photo with friend Dalton on the net
News

Ariana Grande shows cuddle photo with friend Dalton on the net

By Arjun Sethi
0
128




Ariana Grande (27) gives an intimate insight into her love life! After a while of speculation as to whether the singer is forgiven again, she made her relationship with real estate agent Dalton Gomez public in June. Since the outing, the two have already shared several couple pictures on social media – and now there was finally a cuddle photo that gets under your skin!

Ariana posted on Instagram a series of photos with the description “Some things from life”. The third picture shows her with her boyfriend Dalton – and on it the two kiss intimately! On the black and white pic, the couple is depicted with their eyes closed and it seems as if they are simply enjoying the moment. Ariana’s fans were happy to finally see the singer happy again. Comments like “My heart is melting” or “Oh my God, you and Dalton are the sweetest” piled up under the post.

That Ariana is super happy, she also made it clear on the birthday of her sweetheart! So she congratulated Dalton on his special day with a loving post on Instagram and wrote under a series of photos: “Happy birthday to my baby, my best friend, my favorite part of everyday life. I love you.”

Dalton Gomez and Ariana Grande
Dalton Gomez and Ariana Grande in November 2020
Dalton Gomez and Ariana Grande in June 2020

Instagram / dalton_gomezz

Dalton Gomez and Ariana Grande in June 2020


Previous articleBIC’s Video News Show: The Ethereum Upgrade EIP 1559
Next articleCardano: course explodes after special announcement
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv