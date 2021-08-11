Ariana Grande shows cuddle photo with friend Dalton on the net

Ariana Grande (27) gives an intimate insight into her love life! After a while of speculation as to whether the singer is forgiven again, she made her relationship with real estate agent Dalton Gomez public in June. Since the outing, the two have already shared several couple pictures on social media – and now there was finally a cuddle photo that gets under your skin!

Ariana posted on Instagram a series of photos with the description “Some things from life”. The third picture shows her with her boyfriend Dalton – and on it the two kiss intimately! On the black and white pic, the couple is depicted with their eyes closed and it seems as if they are simply enjoying the moment. Ariana’s fans were happy to finally see the singer happy again. Comments like “My heart is melting” or “Oh my God, you and Dalton are the sweetest” piled up under the post.

That Ariana is super happy, she also made it clear on the birthday of her sweetheart! So she congratulated Dalton on his special day with a loving post on Instagram and wrote under a series of photos: “Happy birthday to my baby, my best friend, my favorite part of everyday life. I love you.”

Display

Dalton Gomez and Ariana Grande

Display

Dalton Gomez and Ariana Grande in November 2020

Display







Instagram / dalton_gomezz Dalton Gomez and Ariana Grande in June 2020

55 Clear. I’ve been waiting for this for a long time! 16 Oh, I’m not really interested in that.



Tips for CodeList? Simply send an e-mail to: info@codelist.biz