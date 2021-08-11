Anna Kendrick is Santa’s daughter in the trailer for the Disney Christmas comedy

Anna Kendrick in Noelle © 2019 Walt Disney Pictures

Source: Walt Disney Pictures

It’s been almost two years since we took the first official photo of Anna Kendrick as Santa’s daughter. Noelle (at that time still Nicole). Now we finally have the first trailer for the Christmas comedy, which will take place on November 12 exclusive to Disney’s streaming platform Disney+ will be published in the USA, Canada and the Netherlands. It will also be available in any other country as soon as Disney+ reaches the market.

In Noelle play Anna Kendrick (Pitch Perfect) and Bill Hader (“Barry”) Noelle and Nick, the children of Santa Claus Kris Kringle, who retires. Nick should take over for him. Completely overwhelmed by the expectations of his new role, however, he is immersed in the human world. So Noelle has to find him and save Christmas. Shirley MacLaine (Time of tenderness) and Billy Eichner (“Friends from College”) also play along. For director Marc Lawrence (Right into the heart, A boss to fall in love withBy the way, it is the first film without Hugh Grant in one of the leading roles.









I have the slight suspicion that the film will end with Noelle himself becoming the new Santa. Originality will probably not be able to be blamed on the film. It’s also not the first flick about Santa’s family. Aardmans Arthur Santa Claus already implemented the theme excellently as an animated film. The Santa Claus brothers with Vince Vaughn and Paul Giamatti, on the other hand, was quite unsuccessful. The main attraction at Noelle is, of course, the charming Anna Kendrick, who seems to be made for the role. In it, she walks in Will Ferrell’s footsteps Buddy – The Christmas Elf.

The Christmas comedy has been filmed since the beginning of 2018 and was originally supposed to be released in cinemas next November. Although the publication month will continue to be adhered to, Noelle skip the canvases and is one of the exclusive Disney+content with which the provider wants to attract customers. After all, it’s a real original movie for Disney, so it’s not a sequel or prequel, a remake of a cartoon classic, and not a Marvel or Star WarsMovie.

In Germany, Disney+ by March 2020 at the latest and then viewers in this country will also be able to enjoy Kendrick as Noelle come.



