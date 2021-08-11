Angelina Jolie: That’s why the actress is single

Five years after breaking up with Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie is still single. In an interview, she explained why this is the case.







It’s been almost five years since Angelina Jolie (45) filed for divorce from Brad Pitt (57). While Pitt’s love life is always in the headlines, Jolie seems to be quieter. In an interview with the online show “E! News Daily Pop”, the Hollywood actress has now explained why there is no new man in her life. She “probably” has too long a list of “no-gos”, i.e. knockout criteria when it comes to romantic relationships. “I’ve been alone for a very long time now,” Jolie adds.

In 2016, she had filed for divorce from Brad Pitt, since then Jolie has focused on the six children Maddox (19), Pax (17), Zahara (16), Shiloh (14) and the twins Knox and Vivienne (12). But it is also the children who take care of her again and again, jolie says. “I have six very capable children. Of course, I wake up and first want to see if they’re doing well, especially mentally,” says the actress, “but honestly that changed a few years ago and now they’re looking after me and if I’m doing well.” She also describes her children as “very cool people”: “They take good care of me. We are such a good team and I am very, very happy.”

