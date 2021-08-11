Amanda Seyfried: Tough scenes in ‘Mank’

As the actress now revealed, many shots on set were not a piece of cake and brought her to the limits of her profession. Amanda told Total Film magazine: “It was definitely hard. But at the same time, it’s like theatre that you have the luxury of really portraying the sound and emotions. It feels like ‘Groundhog Day’ in a way, but that’s how he captures things that most people don’t have.” Amanda was apparently not the only one whose nerves were bare during the filming. Her co-star Charles Dance recalled how Gary Oldman — who stars in the film — once freaked out after being asked to shoot more than 100 takes for a dinner party scene. “We shot Take after Take after Take after Take. And Oldman said to David at some point, ‘David, I did this scene a hundred damn times.’ And Fincher said, ‘Yes, I know, but this is 101st back to the beginning!'”









Fincher confessed that he had a schoolmasterly approach to shooting the scenes and demanded that the actors give their best. The Oscar-winning director said, “I’m pretty didactic when it comes to what the scene needs to say for me, and we’ll keep shooting to look for ways to highlight ideas that are as subtle as we can make.”

BANG Showbiz