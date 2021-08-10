This DC figure should actually die · KINO.de

James Gunn originally planned a different ending for his DC spectacle. But then he took a character that had actually been written off too much into his heart.

– Warning: spoilers for “The Suicide Squad” will follow! –

with “The Suicide Squad” “Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn moved from Marvel to DC. That brought with it some freedom, as the filmmaker repeatedly emphasized. So almost nobody from the responsible studio Warner Bros. talked to him about his work, there were only slight comments here and there. According to his own statement, Gunn should have completely alone decided which members of the Ascension Command had to bless the temporal.

The decision was apparently not always easy and even needed a correction, as the director and writer of “The Suicide Squad” revealed. Because James Gunn revealed in an interview with Variety the actually planned ending, in which two characters had a different fate:

“In the original ending that I suggested, one main character died and one main character didn’t die. And the main character who died was Ratcatcher 2. She was so cute, I just felt like it was too dark. Not that we don’t love polka dot man. This is what we do. I just couldn’t kill Ratcatcher 2. That’s why I gave in. “

Polka-Dot-Man had the perfect, crazy conclusion for him

Originally, Polka-Dot-Man (David Dastmalchian) was supposed to survive and Ratcatcher 2 (Daniela Melchior) to die. The audience should be quite satisfied with the current result, after all, James Gunn’s change fits in both directions.









Polka Dot Man had finally become a superhero, just like his mother (Lynne Ashe) had always wanted. For him it is a coherent picture: When he etched the foot away from what he saw as the huge image of his mother, he probably felt more joy than ever before in his life before he was crushed by that very appearance.

Ratcatcher 2 ended up keeping its promise

Of course, the end to Ratcatcher 2, which James Gunn called “the heart of the film” in an interview with the Los Angeles Times, is particularly beautiful:

“She’s not a killer. She is not a murderer. She is in jail for doing something stupid with her rats, which probably all of us would do if we had a rat and a wand and were extremely poor. “

Her heroic act, with which she defeats Starro in the end, by letting go of all the rats on Corto Maltese on the giant alien starfish is correspondingly logical. Of course, this is a fitting image for “The Suicide Squad” that the rodents despised by society, which we would most like to get rid of, save the day in the end because they are symbolic of the anti-heroes around Ratcatcher 2 and Bloodsport ( Idris Elba).

Not to mention how Ratcather 2 kept its promise to Bloodsport. On the bus ride he said he would get her out of there alive, but Ratcatcher 2 replied and said that she would get Bloodsport’s butt back to safety instead. In the end, she managed to do just that with her wand, as James Gunn called the rat-calling device.

Of course, it would now be exciting to find out how exactly the alternative ending would have turned out. The bottom line is that the audience shouldn’t have anything against the fact that Ratcatcher 2 survived and could possibly return in “The Suicide Squad 2” should this film actually come. First we expect a Peacemaker series with John Cena from James Gunn (start in 2022 presumably on Sky), before the filmmaker returns to Marvel for the “Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special” (in December 2022 on Disney +) and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 ”(German theatrical release on May 4, 2023).

