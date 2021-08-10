That’s why Brother Finneas is now protecting her









Finneas O’Connell spoke out on Twitter against false reports about his little sister.

The fact that Billie Eilish has a good relationship with her older brother Finneas O’Connell should no longer be a secret: Finneas has produced all the songs of the 19-year-old so far, the two always write the songs together. Now Finneas defends his little sister on Twitter.

A satire account had spread false reports about Billie Eilish on social media without labeling it as such. On the now blocked profile “@BilliesUpdatess” were posted several times fake screenshots of alleged interviews with Billie Eilish.





In one of them, Billie was credited with the following statement: “When I got rich, I cried my eyes out – I wanted to be poor to know how most of my fans feel. I still want to be broke and poor, it seems like it’s funny and cute.”

The tweet went viral – and caused horror among some users who thought the statements were genuine. Finally, fans made Finneas aware of the account. He shared the screenshots and commented that these accounts, if unmarked, can cause harm. “This is obviously fake. Honestly, I wish they would mark this account as satire, such as ‘The Onion’ (American news satire, note.). I have no problem with a joke as long as people know it’s a joke,” Finneas said.