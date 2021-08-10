Study: More and more people would pay with Bitcoin

Bitcoin trading at eToro
Crypto grouch surprisingly open-minded
A total of 8,000 US consumers took part in the study. PYMNTS and BitPay continued to scrutinize those who have decided against buying the digital assets up to now. 75 percent of the crypto-grouch are of the opinion that they do not yet know enough about Bitcoin & Co. to invest in the market. Among other things, it is important for them to learn more about the purchase process and management as well as the possible effects on taxes. It is surprising that a full 23 percent of so-called no-coins would still be open to paying with crypto currencies with additional discounts.
