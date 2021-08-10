Since breaking up with Brad Pitt: Angelina Jolie explains why she’s single

Brad Pitt’s love life is always in the headlines. About his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, on the other hand, you usually only read when it goes to court because of the custody dispute. In an interview, the actress now explains why she has been “alone for a very long time now”.

It’s been almost five years since Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt. While Pitt’s love life is always in the headlines, Jolie seems to be quieter. In an interview with the online show “E! News Daily Pop”, the Hollywood actress has now explained why there is no new man in her life.

She “probably” has too long a list of “no-gos”, i.e. knockout criteria when it comes to romantic relationships. “I’ve been alone for a very long time now,” adds the 47-year-old. Speculation about a possible love affair with DJ Diplo puts an end to her once and for all. He had recently shared a video on Instagram, in which the actress could be seen in the background at the joint barbecue.









In 2016, Jolie had filed for divorce from Brad Pitt, since then Jolie has focused on the six children Maddox (19), Pax (17), Zahara (16), Shiloh (14) and the twins Knox and Vivienne (12). But it is also the children who take care of her again and again, Jolie tells “E!”.

“Pretty hard” years behind him

“I have six very capable children. Of course, I wake up and first want to see if they’re doing well, especially mentally,” says the actress, “but honestly that changed a few years ago and now they’re looking after me and if I’m doing well.” She also describes her children as “very cool people”: “They take good care of me. We are such a good team and I am very, very happy.”

Jolie told British Vogue in early February that the last few years since her split from Pitt had been “pretty tough”. “I’ve focused on healing our family. It slowly becomes as if the ice is melting and the blood is returning to my body.” The journey is not over yet, she explained. But she hopes to be completely happy again soon.