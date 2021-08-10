Selena Gomez has been a real ramp sow before

Selena Gomez takes us into her 90ies

US star Selena Gomez (28) takes us on a journey into the early days of her music career with a sweet throwback video. Because even as a child she apparently shot her first video clips. Cool 90s effects included. Whether she already had serious star qualities at that time can be seen in the video.

Selena’s career started early







Selena does not reveal when exactly the video is from. Judging by the Britney Spears song “Don’t Go Knockin’ on My Door” (2000), which she performs there, it must have been written around the turn of the millennium. Would she have thought at the time that she would soon have her breakthrough as a child star? Selena must have been only a sweet eight years old when the video was recorded.