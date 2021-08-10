Selena Gomez has been a real ramp sow before

RTL.de>entertainment>
Selena Gomez takes us into her 90ies
US star Selena Gomez (28) takes us on a journey into the early days of her music career with a sweet throwback video. Because even as a child she apparently shot her first video clips. Cool 90s effects included. Whether she already had serious star qualities at that time can be seen in the video.
Selena’s career started early
Selena does not reveal when exactly the video is from. Judging by the Britney Spears song “Don’t Go Knockin’ on My Door” (2000), which she performs there, it must have been written around the turn of the millennium. Would she have thought at the time that she would soon have her breakthrough as a child star? Selena must have been only a sweet eight years old when the video was recorded.
Despite her young 28 years, the singer can already look back on a rather long career including ups and downs. At the age of ten, in 2002, Disney discovered her talent and she starred in her first film. In 2008 she signed her first record deal at the turn of 16. In recent years, however, she has struggled with health and psychological problems. The actress and singer suffers from the autoimmune disease lupus and received a kidney transplant. In addition, she had to struggle with depression and anxiety and was therefore in therapy. In 2020, however, she restarted with her new album “Rare”.