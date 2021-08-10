Robert Downey Jr. and Anne Hathaway nominated for abusive awards

Nobody is happy about these nominations: The contenders for Hollywood’s mocking awards “Golden Raspberries” have been determined – and it also hits big stars.

“Iron Man” star Robert Downey Jr. (55) and Oscar winner Anne Hathaway (38, “Les Misérables”) could be awarded Hollywood’s ridiculous prizes at the end of April. The distributors of the “Golden Raspberries” or “Razzies” announced the nominations for the not quite serious awards on Friday (local time).

Downey Jr. landed with his veterinarian role in “The Fantastic Journey of Dr. Dolittle” in the category “Worst Actor”. Hathaway is in the running for the Netflix movie “The Last Thing He Wanted” and “Witch witches” as the worst leading actress. With her, Kate Hudson (“Music”) and Katie Holmes (“The Secret – Dare to dream”) are nominated.

In the category “Worst Film”, for example, the Polish erotic drama “365 Days”, the horror film “Fantasy Island” and the musical film “Music” – the directorial debut of the singer Sia – meet. With six nominations each, “365 Days” and “The Fantastic Journey of Dr. Dolittle” are the top candidates at the 41st Mocking Award Ceremony.

In the supporting roles, it can meet Glenn Close (“Hillbilly Elegy”), Kristen Wiig (“Wonder Woman 1984”), Arnold Schwarzenegger (“Iron Mask”), Bruce Willis (“Hard Kill”) or Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani. Giuliani appears in the new “Borat” film by comedian Sacha Baron Cohen in a precarious interview scene with his hand in his pants.









The raid trophy for the worst screen pair could go to Harrison Ford as a gold prospecter in the adventure film “Call of the Wild” – along with the “totally fake” looking digitally created dog Buck, the awardees found. Due to the corona crisis, there is also a special trophy for 2020 as the “Worst Calendar Year ever”. A year ago, the jurors had showered the critically acclaimed film musical “Cats” with six abusive prizes.

The “Razzies” were founded in 1980 by the cineaste John Wilson as a counterpart to the glamorous Oscar ceremony. More than 1100 members from the US and two dozen other countries are said to be involved in the vote.

The nominees usually stay away from the joke show. An exception was “Catwoman” Halle Berry (2005) and also Sandra Bullock, who personally picked up the mockery price for “Crazy for Steve” in 2010.

The announcement of the “winners” traditionally takes place on the eve of the Oscar gala, which this year is scheduled to take place on April 25. On Monday, the Film Academy in Hollywood will announce the Oscar nominations. (dpa/mv)