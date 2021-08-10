People of the Day: No Money for Quentin Tarantino’s Mom – Panorama

Open detail view (Photo: Jordan Strauss/dpa)

Quentin Tarantino, 59, US filmmaker, is a resentful son. As an adolescent, he was a bad student, which was probably also due to the fact that he preferred to write scripts. His mother tried to dissuade him from his hobby, as Tarantino said on the podcast. The Moment Told. During a sarcastic “tirade” of his mother, he explained to her as a twelve-year-old: “If I become a successful author, you will never see a cent of my success. There will be no house for you. There’s no vacation and no Cadillac for you, Mom. Because that’s what you said.” After success and wealth actually came, the director of films such as “Pulp Fiction” and “Django Unchained” has remained largely consistent, according to his own statement: “No house, no Cadillac.” After all, when his mother had problems with the tax authority, he helped her after all.

Open detail view (Photo: Chris Pizzello/dpa)

Britney Spears, 39, US pop singer, can’t make more pace legally. In the fight against her father’s guardianship, Spears has failed with the desire to bring forward the next hearing in the case. A judge in the Los Angeles Superior Court rejected a corresponding request, as several US media reported. Spears’ new lawyer Mathew Rosengart had requested that the singer’s next hearing be postponed from September 29 to the end of August, according to the Los Angeles Times from court documents. “Every day that passes is another day of avoidable suffering and harm to Ms. Spears and her possessions,” the motion said. According to media reports, the court did not give a reason for the rejection of the application. The singer has been under the guardianship of her father since 2008. After a judicial hearing, the 39-year-old was allowed in July to appoint her own lawyer in the process of her guardianship.









Open detail view (Photo: Aaron Chown/dpa)

Max Woosey, 11, British student, has developed a special passion for camping. In March 2020, when the first corona lockdown began in England, the boy from the western English village of Braunton began sleeping in the tent and raising funds for the North Devon Hospice nearby. In the meantime, a sum of the equivalent of more than 635,000 euros has been collected. The Woosey family had experienced how their neighbour with cancer was cared for in the hospice. Before his death, he gave the boy a tent – with the invitation to experience an adventure with it. Meanwhile, Woosey has already spent 500 nights outdoors. “I like being outside and closer to nature,” he told the Guardian. “If it’s no longer fun, I’ll come in.”

Open detail view (Photo: Gregor Fischer/dpa)

Mark Forster, 38, pop singer from Kaiserslautern, is a successful hunter. “Why do you get up in the morning? Why do you work to exhaustion? You’re chasing something,” he told the German Press Agency. With him, many dreams have come true in the past ten years. “I know I’m extremely lucky.” On his new album “Musketeers” a female voice can be heard, which sounds strongly like singer Lena Meyer-Landrut. “It is up to each listener to interpret something there or to find out who is singing it,” Forster told dpa.