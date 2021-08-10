“Parents have responsibility”: Cardi B shoots against critics

Cardi B (28) fights back! The rapper landed a real summer hit last year with her song “WAP”. The track is primarily about sex from a female perspective – but that didn’t go down well with everyone. Again and again, the 28-year-old was criticized for her explicit sexual statements in the song. In a recent video, Cardi danced exuberantly to her hit – and then something happened that once again brought many critics to the scene.

When the musician swung her hips to her own song, her two-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus (2) suddenly ran into the room – Cardi then turned the song directly down so that the little one would not hear any of the grubby lines. Many were now upset about this. At Twitter One user wrote: “So you don’t want your daughter to hear the song, but everyone else is? All right, that’s just disgusting.” But Cardi did not let that sit on him and countered with the words: “I don’t make music for children. Parents are responsible for what their children hear. I’m a sexual person, but not in front of my children!”

And the 28-year-old will continue to write nasty songs, as she herself said a few weeks ago – despite criticism. In an interview with Hollywood Life Cardi commented: “I love sex and I love rapping about it. […] I love my body and I want to express that.” However, she is still aware of her role model function for her little daughter.









Cardi B and Kulture

Cardi B, musician

Cardi B im September 2019 in New York City

